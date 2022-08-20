Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Digital access for print subscribers
Free access for current print subscribers
As a home delivery subscriber, you get free unlimited digital access to premium content on HenryHerald.com, including local news, local sports, obituaries, legal notices, local features, and the e-edition.
All you need is your print subscription account number and your last name.
Don't know your subscription number? Email access@henryherald.com with your delivery address.
Get unlimited digital access to premium content on HenryHerald.com, including local news, local sports, local features, obituaries, legal notices, and the e-edition, on your computer, tablet or phone starting at $3.99. *All subscriptions auto-renew at the same rate.
Support Henry County community journalism and subscribe now.
STOCKBRIDGE — Stockbridge officials held their third public meeting Monday concerning an annexation referendum for residents living within certain parts of Henry County.
During the Aug. 15 meeting potential residents gathered at the Global Impact Church on Red Oak Road in Stockbridge with hopes of having their lingering concerns regarding the city's sanitation fee, relationship with GFL Environmental Inc., property taxes and zoning addressed.
According to Decius Aaron with Public Works, residents currently pay $17.49 for garbage service. Potential residents will have to pay the fee if the referendum passes in the Nov. 8 election.
Aaron said the fee falls below the industry standard for the area.
"It's currently ranging between $25 and $30," he said Monday.
In regards to the city's relationship with GFL, Aaron said the city is well aware of the issues. He assured attendees of the town hall meeting that they are working with the waste management company headquartered in Toronto, Canada to handle citizens' concerns.
"We are addressing those concerns, and we hear your concerns and one of the things we've had them add is they've had some issues with their customer service division," Aaron said. "So we've had them add an online option where you can call online and fill out a request for yard waste or boat waste pickup. You can also call the office and our staff will get that entered for you."
But the current collection fee would need to be reexamined if potential residents vote in favor of the referendum.
"We've had an increase from GFL, but the city has not passed that increase on to its customers," Aaron said. "The city has decided at the present that they're funding that increase, but that will have to be looked at by mayor and council."
A few potential residents shared similar concerns regarding city property taxes — to which Frederick Gardiner, the city's manager, said there is no plan to levy a property tax at this time. Stockbridge currently has no property tax.
The city does, however, have a sales tax due to its aim for more economic development within the community.
"Because of our current geographic location a lot of our sales taxes don't only come from our residents, but come from folks who don't live in the city who actually come into the city to buy goods and services," Gardiner said. "Our goal is to make sure that we increase our economic development activities specifically along the I-75 corridor."
And those potential residents who are concerned about zoning requests will have to take up the issue with the City Council should the referendum be approved.
"If those areas come in they will come into jurisdiction of the City and if they're within a certain geographic area or a district that council member will obviously be the person who would probably be the one that says I'm in favor or I'm against," Gardiner said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.