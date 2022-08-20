STOCKBRIDGE — Stockbridge officials held their third public meeting Monday concerning an annexation referendum for residents living within certain parts of Henry County.

During the Aug. 15 meeting potential residents gathered at the Global Impact Church on Red Oak Road in Stockbridge with hopes of having their lingering concerns regarding the city's sanitation fee, relationship with GFL Environmental Inc., property taxes and zoning addressed.

Decius Aaron with Public Works talks to attendees of a town hall meeting concerning the Stockbridge referendum to annex some Henry County communities into the city.
City Manager Frederick Gardiner talks to attendees of a town hall meeting concerning the Stockbridge referendum to annex some Henry County communities to its City.

