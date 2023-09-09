Master Sgt. (Ret) Patricia Baisden, the chief executive officer of the Southern Crescent Veterans Services, was named to the Top 50 Women of Influence list for 2023 with Southern Crescent Women in Business — an organization dedicated to supporting women-owned businesses and women in business in the South Metro Region.
STOCKBRIDGE — A Stockbridge nonprofit aiding homeless veterans and youths has been a safe haven for Rodney Davis, a Navy veteran who is local to the Forsyth County area.
Davis reached out to Southern Crescent Veterans Services after he lost his home and became immobile last year. During that time Master Sgt. (Ret) Patricia Baisden, the chief executive officer of the Southern Crescent Veterans Services, and her team assisted Davis with a housing voucher.
