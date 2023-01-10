LOCUST GROVE — A private real estate investment firm specializing in industrial development, acquisitions and net lease investments will be breaking ground at a site in Henry County.

The Stonemont Financial Group closed on plans to develop a 903,200-square-foot industrial park in Locust Grove last week. The project is set to begin on an infill site within coming weeks. The project is estimated to be complete by Spring 2024.

Stonemont-Financial_Group-Neal_Moskowitz.jpeg

Neal Moskowitz with Stonemont Financial Group

