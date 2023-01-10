LOCUST GROVE — A private real estate investment firm specializing in industrial development, acquisitions and net lease investments will be breaking ground at a site in Henry County.
The Stonemont Financial Group closed on plans to develop a 903,200-square-foot industrial park in Locust Grove last week. The project is set to begin on an infill site within coming weeks. The project is estimated to be complete by Spring 2024.
The development, known as Stonemont Park 75 South, will include three rear-load speculative warehouses ranging in sizes from 124,800 square feet to 538,720 square feet. The buildings will be designed to fit modern standards within bulk distribution, offering shallow bay specifications with clear heights varying from 32 feet to 40 feet, 316 trailer parking stalls and 612 car parking stalls, Neal Moskowitz, principal at Stonemont, said.
"There’s three different buildings that could bring up to nine companies and hundreds of jobs to residents of Locust Grove and McDonough," Moskowitz said. "The project will be built with the goal of filling a void in the submarket for Class-A product that offers flexibility in leasing size."
Stonemont Park 75 South will sit on Ga. Highway 42 with over 2,000 linear feet of frontage along I-75. The region is centered on I-75 and I-675 as a key connecting point between major transportation hubs in Georgia including the Port of Savannah and Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport, Moskowitz said.
"I-75 South boasted a historically low vacancy rate of 3.5% in Q2 2022 and led Atlanta in pre-leasing activity in the same quarter," he said. "Over 2.6 million square feet of speculative development is expected to deliver by the end of the year, with 55% already pre-leased."
Ware Malcomb is the listed architect for the project with Eberly and Associates serving as civil engineer, Alston Construction as general contractor and Wilson Hull & Neal as the leasing agent.
In addition to the Locust Grove site, the Stonemont firm closed on a 236,000-square-foot industrial park in Chamblee, a 234,133-square-foot industrial facility in Braselton and an 18-acre, three-building industrial complex in Kennesaw.
“Our proven strategy of seeking out quality infill sites in primary markets with high barriers to entry and solid fundamentals has served us well," Moskowitz said. "We greatly appreciate the partnership with Henry County and Locust Grove over the past year and a half to turn this concept into reality."