...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON EST TUESDAY...
* WHAT...Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog.
* WHERE...Portions of north and central Georgia.
* WHEN...Until noon EST Tuesday.
* IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of
distance ahead of you.
A concept drawing of what the Aquatic Center could look like at Cotton Fields Golf Course.
McDONOUGH — While homeowners of the Fairways Cotton Fields subdivision may be able to take in the scenes of the picturesque fairways of the golf course from the comfort of their homes, one resident feels construction of a new project adjacent to the property may soon obstruct this view.
Reginald Jackson, president of the Homeowners Association for the Fairways at Cotton Fields subdivision in McDonough, is hoping to meet with Henry County officials to discuss certain building plans for the new aquatic center, to be located along the 150-acre site on Industrial Boulevard near I-75 in McDonough.
“The parking lot for the center will be constructed at the back door of homeowners who border the golf course,” Jackson said Thursday. “Homeowners purchased their property for the golf course view and now they will be faced with looking at cars and trucks coming and going right at their back door.”
Jonathon Penn, the Leisure and Public Service Cluster lead for the county, met with Jackson earlier this year to inform him about the center’s layout. When the county acquired the land from Schwendinger Management LLC in 2007 it was already operating as a golf course. The county was paying the company a monthly stipend to manage the course, deemed a “money pit,” since the time it was purchased until May 2016.
“We did meet (Jackson) and one other individual to inform them of the layout — how close and how far it was to (homeowners’ property),” Penn said. “But that’s as far as we’ve gone with that,” he added.
A newly approved intergovernmental agreement with McDonough officials on Tuesday, Jan. 17 will help facilitate the construction and development of the project, which is expected to be completed by 2024.
“This agreement is more so with the permitting process so that it doesn’t slow (the project) down,” Penn said. “This is the city and county working together to move the process.”
The county had previously planned to build the $22 million project at the Bridges of Jodeco site in Stockbridge. After plans fell through, the Henry County Board of Commissioners approved the Cotton Fields Golf Course as the aquatic center’s location in April 2022.
The facility will sit alongside the golf course and will feature a new cart barn and pro shop with updated cart paths for the golf course. The aquatic center is expected to include a 50-meter competitive pool, a 25-meter warming recreational pool, meeting spaces, locker rooms and an outdoor waterpark. Discussions have already begun with several Henry County schools looking to host swimming events at the new facility, Penn said during the most recent McDonough Council meeting.
Jackson is expecting to meet with Commissioner Dee Anglyn, for District 3 in Henry County, this week to alleviate some of the bordering homeowners’ concerns.
“My neighbors, everyone that I spoke with, are in agreement with the concerns stated,” Jackson said. “We are not unreasonable people and we are not trying to fight City Hall or anything,” he added.
“We are willing to compromise and to come to some consensus that works for all.”
