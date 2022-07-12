Toi Washington, 9, of Locust Grove was one of a dozen participants of the annual Shop Local Waldo scavenger hunt hosted by the Story on Square…
McDONOUGH — The search was on for Toi Washington.
The 9-year-old from Locust Grove meticulously searched through a table display of children’s puzzle books highlighting the Waldo character in his signature red-and-white-striped shirt and black glasses at the Story on the Square book shop Friday.
She was one of dozens of participants for the annual scavenger hunt to find the elusive but distinctively dressed character.
A collection of Where's Waldo? puzzle books on display at the Story on the Square book shop in McDonough.
“The hunt is good, but the weather is hot,” Washington said as she continued her hunt at a book stand nearby.
She soon discovered the hidden character standing upright with his cane and grinning at her from a bottom corner shelf. The fourth-grade student felt accomplished as she signed off on her Waldo passport — and determined to uncover more.
The Find Waldo Local scavenger hunt— which launched July 1 — has been hosted by Story on the Square, located on the corner of Keys Ferry and Griffin streets in McDonough, for the past three years.
A Waldo cutout hidden in the children’s book section at the Story on the Square book shop in McDonough.
The hunt begins at the local book shop where one can acquire a passport and set out on the quest that brings the British series of children’s puzzle books to life.
The event is one of dozens that Stephanie Gordon, owner of Story on the Square, arranges to keep children engaged with books and exploration during the dog days.
“It’s good for our store, but it’s also good for our businesses around the square,” Gordon said.
After finding hidden Waldo images at the independent book store, participants will be guided to 19 other businesses within the city’s historic district.
Participants have the full month of July to complete the Find Waldo passport. The journey will lead participants to a few coffee shops, boutiques and restaurants, as well as an art gallery ice cream shop.
“Each business has a Waldo that we’ve given them,” Gordon said. “And once they see it, a proprietor will stamp their card.”
And, of course with every find comes a prize.
The Shop Local Waldo scavenger hunt is held each year in July at the Story on the Square shop in McDonough.
The Shop Local Waldo passport for the annual scavenger hunt hosted by Story on the Square independent book shop in McDonough.
If the participants can reveal 20 of the camouflaged character they will receive a tattoo, a coupon from the independent book shop and be placed in a drawing to receive a free collection of Where’s Waldo? books.
Prior to the hunt — which ends July 31 — Washington was not as interested in the series, but her experience Friday morning filled her with a newfound joy and ambition to win the grand prize collection.
“I heard of him (the Waldo books), but I just never got one because they seemed too hard,” Washington said Friday. “But I think it might actually be fun now.”
