McDONOUGH — Jeff Jenkins remembered his years as a pilot for the Navy, but on Tuesday he reminiscenced on the pomp and circumstance and the one symbol that connected him with thousands of other veterans in the nation — the American flag.
Jenkins was one of a few veterans who attended McDonough's fourth annual Flag Day celebration in front of the Veterans Wall of Honor at Heritage Park on Lake Dow Road. The veteran who served 11 active years followed by nine years in the Navy Reserves, said Flag Day to him demonstrates courage, honor and commitment.
"It goes back to the decision to serve," Jenkins said. "The common thing that we have is a flag and each other."
Another veteran who took in the sight of the 50 flags that were blowing in the summer breeze said the day brought a sense of unity and strength. His attendance was another opportunity — outside of Veterans Day and Memorial Day — to pay his respects to fellow service members, and show his patriotism for the two years he spent in the Army.
And Tuesday's ceremony captivated that aura of patriotism — participants placed their hands over their hearts, recited the Pledge of Allegiance, learned of the history behind the day and sang along to the National Anthem and God Bless the U.S.A.
The day's event brought tears to Meg Atkinson's eyes. Atkinson, who is the bereavement counselor with Sacred Journey Hospice — who sponsored the Flag Day ceremony, held back tears reflecting on her father who was a medic during World War II.
"He died on Flag Day 21 years ago," Atkinson said after presenting attendees with the history behind the American flag. "He was a true patriotic in every sense of the word."
The ceremony concluded with the mayor's proclamation acknowledging Flag Day as a day of hope, inspiration and pride for McDonough residents.
