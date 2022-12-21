McDONOUGH — Most who have visited the Dickson House in McDonough know of its history as one of the oldest and most beautiful homes in Henry County. 

Haunted McDonough.jpeg

Some who have taken advantage of a paranormal tour that includes the house located on Jonesboro Road — just minutes away from the McDonough square — can retell the stories of several tragedies that occurred at the home during its first few years of existence. The home, built by James Buchanan Dickson, who served as mayor of McDonough in the late 19th century, is one of 13 stops made by Southern Ghost Tours, which hosts the haunted walking tour, haunted pub crawl and a private tour in the downtown area.

Southern Ghost Tour, Christmas.jpeg

Southern Ghost Tours is an organization co-owned by Tara Nestich and Tricia Dowman that offers haunted walking tours and haunted pub crawls to visitors of the McDonough square. 

Recommended for you