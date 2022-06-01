STOCKBRIDGE — To be of a good character, to enforce positivity and to always have respect.
It was these three core values that Chief Frank Trammer of the newly established Stockbridge Police Department, delivered to 41 of its officers and three civilian members during Tuesday's swearing-in ceremony. The newly initiated team brings the department to 61 staff members.
For the officers the motto is "I got you," Trammer said. His expectation is that each officer, who took the oath of office during the ceremony, sees themselves not just as coworkers, but a family.
"Committed to the principles of 21st century policing," he said.
But policing is not just about the call of duty. Trammer shared that the calling is a legacy — grounded on a long-term commitment to protect and respect community members.
"Policing is more than just a job," he said. "It is a calling that is greater than self. A calling that demands a commitment for as long as you serve."
City Mayor Anthony Ford could have jumped out his chair with a happy dance, but reassured attendees that he would try his best to withhold some of his excitement for the department.
"This is a glorious day that this is happening," he said before delivering the oath of office Tuesday. "We decided that this is what we needed to do for our community."
Ford believes that the Stockbridge community will be elated with the officers' services.
"We are going to do well," he said. "And the citizens are going to be extremely happy with how our police department handles the community and deals with citizens on a continual basis."
The department will begin its full operation July 1.
Community members will be able to meet with officers and staff during the department's public safety community event at the Stockbridge Amphitheater at 4640 N. Henry Boulevard from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, June 11.
