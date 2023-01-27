STOCKBRIDGE — The change of the year has brought a new nickname to a Stockbridge entertainment venue.
Residents may now refer to the Stockbridge amphitheater located at 4650 North Henry Blvd. as “The Bridge.” The new moniker is a slight rebranding for the 2023 concert season, Stockbridge Mayor Anthony Ford said.
“It’s the same name with a twist and spunk with the new season,” he said following the Tuesday announcement.
Visitors to the entertainment venue can also expect some additional changes with VIP services during this year’s concert season. There will be special seating in the pit area with servers ready to take orders and bring food and drinks to customers with VIP tickets, said Harold Young with the Georgia Radio Alliance, which manages the amphitheater.
Those seeking the VIP treatment can also expect to arrive through a designated entrance with valet parking. However, the revamp does not leave other paying customers out.
All visitors to the venue can now bring smaller coolers with outside food and drinks inside of the Stockbridge entertainment site.
“This is just one way we found will enhance the experience at the amphitheater and make it a better venue for all,” Young said.
The Isleys Brothers is scheduled to kick off The Bridge’s 2023 concert season at 8 p.m. on Friday, April 14. The musical group After 7 is scheduled to perform as well.
“It will be a great experience for Stockbridge and its visitors to come down to the amphitheater and have a great time,” Ford said. “We’ve got jazz, gospel, old school, soul music and more in store.”
