The Bridge Stockbridge Amphitheater.jpeg

The city of Stockbridge recently unveiled a new logo for its amphitheater.

STOCKBRIDGE — The change of the year has brought a new nickname to a Stockbridge entertainment venue.

Residents may now refer to the Stockbridge amphitheater located at 4650 North Henry Blvd. as “The Bridge.” The new moniker is a slight rebranding for the 2023 concert season, Stockbridge Mayor Anthony Ford said.

Stockbridge Amphitheater.jpeg

Stockbridge amphitheater at 4650 North Henry Boulevard in downtown Stockbridge.

