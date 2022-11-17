...FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 8 AM EST
FRIDAY...
* WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 27 expected.
* WHERE...Portions of central, east central, north central,
northeast, southeast and west central Georgia.
* WHEN...From 1 AM to 8 AM EST Friday.
* IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other
sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor
plumbing.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent
freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should
be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have
in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-
ground pipes to protect them from freezing.
Stockbridge Council discusses proposed budget for FY 2023 during its regularly scheduled meet on Monday, Nov. 14.
STOCKBRIDGE — The Stockbridge City Council held the first reading of its proposed budget for the 2023 fiscal year Tuesday. The 2023 budget proposes $21,750,563 in general fund expenditures, a 15% increase over the $18,480,993 general fund for fiscal year 2022.
During his presentation of the proposed 2023 budget, City Manager Frederick Gardiner told the council that the new budget contains no property tax revenue, but it does include increases in some revenue categories, one of which is permit fees.
“We were recommended some fees as it relates to our cemeteries specifically because there’s been folks burying people and not paying the right cost,” he said at the Tuesday meeting. “We also see some increase in our water rates, and that’s consistent with following Henry County’s Water Authority (rates) going up — we mirror their increase as well.”
The proposed budget includes increases in the Executive Department, Information Technology Department, city events and others.
There was also a significant increase — from $3,611,296 to $5,934,581 — in funds for Police Administration for fiscal year 2023.
“We continue to fund our pubic safety, our police department operations and requests for equipment, and some opportunities around our SPLOST and our TSPLOST — making sure that those projects continue in earnest,” Gardiner said. “And I think you guys have been proud of how our Public Works staff has actually moved forward with making those projects come to fruition, but also our support for economic development throughout the city.”
The proposed budget also adds new positions, including an analyst in Finance Administration, a risk management position to the Department of Human Resources, and a network administrator and help desk Technician to the IT Department.
The biggest challenge for the proposed budget is the recent re-establishment of the local option sales tax and the additional estimated 6,600 residents that the city acquired through annexations approved in the Nov. 8 midterm election, Gardiner said. The Henry County Board of Commissioners recently voted to keep the county/city Local Option Sales Tax distribution at a 66/34% split, with 66% going to the county and the cities sharing the remaining 34%.
Gardiner said the city will seek to renegotiate the sales tax distribution based on the increase in population.
“At the time of the processes the city was considering numbers with a population based on the 2020 census,” Gardiner said. “As of Nov. 8 that population has changed ... We’ve been told by GMA (Georgia Municipal Association) that that (increase) comes from another entity other than our sister cities so that is going to play an important role on how that is distributed and accounted for.”
A second reading of the budget will be held at the City Council’s regularly scheduled meeting in early December.