Stockbridge Council, Nov.14.png

Stockbridge Council discusses proposed budget for FY 2023 during its regularly scheduled meet on Monday, Nov. 14.

STOCKBRIDGE — The Stockbridge City Council held the first reading of its proposed budget for the 2023 fiscal year Tuesday. The 2023 budget proposes $21,750,563 in general fund expenditures, a 15% increase over the $18,480,993 general fund for fiscal year 2022.

During his presentation of the proposed 2023 budget, City Manager Frederick Gardiner told the council that the new budget contains no property tax revenue, but it does include increases in some revenue categories, one of which is permit fees.

