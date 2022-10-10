STOCKBRIDGE — Public safety is a community-wide issue that Chief Frank Trammer with the Stockbridge Police Department believes can best be targeted as a partnership between community members.

Trammer1.jpeg

Chief Frank Trammer with the Stockbridge Police Department

This is why the Stockbridge police chief and his staff are working to develop a Police Advisory Board. The aim is to have several representatives who understand law enforcement protocols, procedures and processes act in liaison with the local police department to tackle certain issues that are occurring their specific regions.

