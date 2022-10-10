STOCKBRIDGE — Public safety is a community-wide issue that Chief Frank Trammer with the Stockbridge Police Department believes can best be targeted as a partnership between community members.
This is why the Stockbridge police chief and his staff are working to develop a Police Advisory Board. The aim is to have several representatives who understand law enforcement protocols, procedures and processes act in liaison with the local police department to tackle certain issues that are occurring their specific regions.
“It is important to have a cross representation of people throughout the city to engage with us,” Trammer said.
A policy, defining the terms for the potential advisory members along with their functions and roles, will be the chief’s first step into building the new advisory board. The policy will be presented to the City Council during its next work session meeting on Tuesday, Oct. 25.
The application process for the new Police Advisory Board will begin if it is ratified, Trammer said.
“We’re looking to solicit membership around November so that we could be making a selection in December and confirming appointments during the first council meeting in January,” he said Wednesday.
Potential members of the newly established advisory board will be required to have some background knowledge concerning certain protocols, procedures and processes within law enforcement.
Those who do not meet the requirement can gain it by undergoing a training program via the Stockbridge Police Department’s Citizen’s Academy. They will have 180 days to complete the training in order to fully serve on the board, Trammer said.
“This will help them make informed decisions based on law enforcement requirements and how we operate,” he said.