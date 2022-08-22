Stockbridge community continues memory of 5-year-old after tragic death

STOCKBRIDGE — Larger than life.
These are the three words Wayanna Jackson used to describe her 5-year-old son Waydn Thursday.
She could recall his vibrant and kindhearted personality, but also her inability to cope with his untimely death on June 25. The 35-year-old mom of four found her son tangled in a window blind. The coroner reported the incident as a freak accident.
"I left him with the (live-in) babysitter because I had an early doctor's appointment in Smryna," Jackson said Thursday. "When I came back around 11 a.m. everyone was kind of unattended, then I went in my room and that's where I found him hanging from the blinds."
But Jackson does not try to linger on the tragic happening behind his death. She holds onto sentimental memories of the 5-year-old in the form of a superhero he championed.
"He was fixated on Spider-Man," Jackson said. "He had a Spider-Man party for the last three years."
When his school teacher, Mrs. Robinson, asked about his future career goals the 5-year-old subbed the web spinning hero for a police uniform. On Friday, Aug. 12 his former classmates met with police officers from the Stockbridge Police Department and Jackson to honor Waydn's captivating and loving spirit.
The local police department presented the Pre-K Childhood Network class in Stockbridge with a Cop Box. The box included a replica of an officer's uniform, badge and other fun toys for each pre-K child to enjoy in memory of their young friend.
It left Jackson in shock and holding in tears during the Friday tribute.
"I didn't even think that my baby would be honored," Jackson said. "Children die every day, and it's just like people are forgotten, but for them to do something for his memory to live on, that was just beautiful."
And if one were to travel to the J.P. Mosley Park at 1041 Millers Mill Road in Stockbridge they would find yet another reminder that the youngster is not forgotten. A banner of Waydn dressed in his football gear greets attendees at the local park.
His mother is grateful to know that the former football player's legacy is living on within the Stockbridge community.
"They called him debo because of his size; he was really aggressive when it came to football because he wanted to win," Jackson reflected. "Just seeing my son get out there and understand the assignment to play football was just a joy to me."
Jackson often found herself the recipient of her son's helpful spirit.
"He was very thoughtful," Jackson said. "If you were sick he would make sure you are OK, and he loved babies. He was already a little father figure and very protective."
Her hope is to continue the memory of her son in ways that will contribute to other little boys and girls in the community. Jackson is currently working to build an organization aimed at academics or a football scholarship — a game that Waydn throughly enjoyed — all aimed at memorializing her only son.
"He was loved by many and the love and support from those in my hometown of Hattieburg, Miss., and the community here — I never knew that many people would be concerned and so supportive. I always thought it was me and my baby," Jackson said.
Funeral services for Waydn were held at the Shadow Grove Baptist church in Hattiesburg, but a balloon release was held at J.P. Mosley Park in early July. A GoFundMe account is still active to cover the expense of having the 5-year-old's body transported to Hattiesburg.
"We're still paying on that," Jackson said Thursday. "We didn't have the life insurance for that, but now I wish I would have known better to get everybody covered."
