STOCKBRIDGE — There are now four new ordinances in place for the newly organized Stockbridge Police Department.
The Stockbridge City Council approved the new ordinances — and amended six others — for the Police Department during its regularly scheduled meeting on June 29.
The new ordinances addresses monetary solicitation, false representations — to police or any city departments, loitering for illegal sexual purposes and urban camping.
Chief Frank Trammer presented each of the new ordinances to council members.
The monetary solicitation ordinance was added to address the increase in panhandling in the city, Trammer said.
"There are a lot of these things that are happening that I don't think we can allow or tolerate," he said during the council meeting. "We have to be specific because there are certain first amendment protections as it relates to solicitation, and so we've been clear in terms of what areas it is that is not permissible."
The ordinance makes it a violation for any person to monetarily solicit within 15 feet of any pay telephone, automated teller machine, parking lot pay box, on-street parking pay station or kiosk.
Persons are also not permitted to solicit within 15 feet of a line of entry to any building, any bus, rail, subway or streetcar platform, entrances and exits of any public toilet facilities, entrances and exits of any building — whether the building is publicly or privately owned — and parking lots and garages owned by the city.
The new ordinance addressing false representations makes it unlawful for someone to provide false reports to a police officer or any department of the city government.
"So if they try to obtain a permit or something along those lines, and by virtue — gives false information or fraudulent information to a city official, it will be a violation to the false representation ordinance," Trammer said.
And for the new ordinance addressing loitering for illegal sexual purposes, it will be unlawful for persons to loiter while a pedestrian or in a motor vehicle, or any place open to the public — including parking lots of hotels or motels. It also prohibits inducing, enticing, soliciting, or procuring another to commit and act of prostitution, sodomy, masturbation for hire or pandering.
"We produced this ordinance to combat issues that have been taking place in and around hotel areas," Trammer said.
The police chief also discussed issues of urban camping with council members.
The council has been in discussions regarding the increasing numbers of make-shift housing, which consists of huts and tents, prior to the late June meeting. The ordinance was created to make the camps not permissible within the city limits.
This is not to be confused with the homeless population, Trammer said.
"This is specifically addressing encampments of people who are setting up tents and building cities," he said last Thursday.
The ordinance was designed to address the concerns that business owners have had regarding the increase of urban camping behind their business establishments.
"So if there is a number of issues then obviously it is a concern for the community and for our citizens in businesses, so we need a mechanism in place to be able to address it," Trammer said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.