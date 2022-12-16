STOCKBRIDGE — The Stockbridge City Council held a second reading and adopted its proposed budget for the 2023 fiscal year, alongside an approved pay raise for its council members during its regularly scheduled work session Monday.
The 2023 budget proposal was newly amended for a second reading to include the city’s negotiations to increase its share of Local Option Sales Tax collections.
City Manager Frederick Gardiner highlighted the recent re-establishment of the LOST, and the city’s additional estimated 6,600 residents that were acquired through annexations approved in the Nov. 8 midterm election, as its biggest challenge for the 2023 budget.
The Henry County Board of Commissioners recently voted to keep the county/city LOST distribution at a 66/34% split, with 66% going to the county and the cities sharing the remaining 34%. The city of Stockbridge will receive 11.5 % of the 34% that is to be shared between the Henry County municipalities for the next 10 years. This is an 11.36% increase for the city, John Wiggins, the city's treasurer said Wednesday.
General funds expenditures for the newly adopted budget are $24,875,563.22, a 34% increase over the $18,480,993 general fund for fiscal year 2022 and nearly a 13% increase from the council’s first reading.
The budget will keep two new positions for the Stormwater Department, which are included in enterprise funds, but will hold off on additional new hires for other departments at this time. This does not include new additions for Police Administration, which reinstates a significant increase — from $3,611,296 to $5,934,581 — in funds for Police Administration for fiscal year 2023.
The council also approved pay increases for its members for fiscal year 2024. The approval will increase the mayor’s annual compensation from $14,000 to $22,000 and the remaining council members’ compensation from $12,000 to $20,000 staring Jan. 1, 2024.