The Stockbridge Council during its work session meet on Monday, Dec. 12.  

STOCKBRIDGE — The Stockbridge City Council held a second reading and adopted its proposed budget for the 2023 fiscal year, alongside an approved pay raise for its council members during its regularly scheduled work session Monday.

The 2023 budget proposal was newly amended for a second reading to include the city’s negotiations to increase its share of Local Option Sales Tax collections.

