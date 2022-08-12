 Skip to main content
Stockbridge council approves plans for Remi-Rose mixed-use development project

City of Stockbridge

Stockbridge City Council

STOCKBRIDGE — Residents should expect to see progress for a mixed-use development project in Stockbridge.

In a 3-2-1 vote the Stockbridge City Council approved amendments and rezoning plans for the mixed-use development project requested by Remi-Rose Development LLC. The amendment allows development of a high-density, mixed-use development on Ga. Highway 138 near Spivey Road and Tributary Parkway.

