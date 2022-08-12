Stockbridge council approves plans for Remi-Rose mixed-use development project

STOCKBRIDGE — Residents should expect to see progress for a mixed-use development project in Stockbridge.
In a 3-2-1 vote the Stockbridge City Council approved amendments and rezoning plans for the mixed-use development project requested by Remi-Rose Development LLC. The amendment allows development of a high-density, mixed-use development on Ga. Highway 138 near Spivey Road and Tributary Parkway.
It also includes a reduction of apartment units — from a proposed 315 to 297— and an increase of townhomes — an additional 26 units from the proposed 102 units for the mixed-use project.
Prior to the approval of the vote the City Council settled concerns in regards to the placements of full interchange lights slated for the development project, and whether it was necessary for the applicant to seek rezoning approval for the land use.
Original plans for the project included 488 combined units of apartments and townhomes, which was combined with a comprehensive plan amendment to change the future land use designations for the two parcels of land — totaling 68.8 acres, and to change its zoning from Neighborhood Commercial — 3.131 acres — and General Commercial — 65.7 acres — to Planned Unit Development.
Attorney Battle, who represented Remi Rose during the Aug. 8 meeting, confirmed that the city’s code for a multi-family allows for apartments and the Unified Development Code takes precedence over C1 (neighborhood commercial), C2 (general commercial), and Planned Technology Development zoning.
"Under the current zoning, apartments can be built without any approvals required; however, the applicant prefers to build a better development with less density, 48,000 of retail, single-family detached townhomes and luxury apartments," Battle said.
"The city of Stockbridge defines six units per acre as high density whereas six units per acre is defined as medium density in other municipalities," Battle added.
Council member LaKeisha Gantt was opposed to the trends for mixed-use development projects and mentioned hearing previous conversations in regards to the mixed-use trends with other council members several years ago.
"If they can build apartments based on the zoning, why is this item on the agenda for council approval?" she asked.
Council member John Blount acknowledged that every development will have to go through the council to build.
"My concerns are the rent prices," he said prior to the Monday vote.
One-bedroom units for the build are set to start at $1,300 a month while two-bedroom and three-bedroom units are set for $2,000 and $2,200 rentals, respectively. Selling prices for townhomes within the community would start at $375,000 with a 5% rental cap, targeting rental professionals, according to Battle.
Blount was one of two council members to vote against the land use development request and its rezoning during the Monday meeting but later found himself in a spat with Mayor Anthony Ford as he attempted to reenter his vote to abstain from the mixed-use amendments.
The initial vote for the mixed-use development amendments resulted in a 2-2-1 tie with Barber abstaining from the vote. At that time Blount noted that he wanted to change his vote and asked the city attorney to research the Charter as to how he could change his vote. But Ford indicated that he saw Blount’s hand raised when the vote was called, and that Blount was counted to be in opposition of the vote.
The city attorney said he made a request to IT to review live stream footage of the Aug. 8 meeting but was advised that the video would need to finish recording before it could be reviewed. As a result the attorney recommended that the council rely on the vote that was taken by the city clerk, who showed the tie vote as 2-2-1.
With the tie Ford was legally allowed to cast his vote during which he voted in favor of the Comprehensive Plan Amendment allowing the motion to be passed with a 3-2-1 vote.
After the vote was documented, Washington advised Blount that because his vote was not on the prevailing side he could not bring the item back for reconsideration. However, Ford said that if he was incorrect following review of the video he would bring the item back for reconsideration.
The council also approved the rezoning for the mixed-use development project adding a condition for a stub-out with inter-parcel connectivity as recommended by Councilwoman Barber. The motion passed with a 3-0-2 vote during which Blount and Gantt abstained — Gantt noting her abstention due to her disapproval of the brick design options.
