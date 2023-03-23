STOCKBRIDGE — The Stockbridge City Council has completed a series of meetings looking into future growth in the community.
The City Council wrapped up the final day of its annual three-day retreat on Wednesday, March 22 during which Stockbridge officials received updates for the city's five-year vision.
Each city department head worked collectively with the City Council to produce a joint plan aimed at improving the quality of life for current and future Stockbridge residents, City Mayor Anthony Ford said.
The first day of the 2023 retreat — held at 201 Aberdeen Pkwy. in Peachtree City on Monday, March 20 — consisted of presentations of the city's strategic plan.
On day two the Stockbridge council met with its Economic and Community Development department heads to ensure that plans were moving inline with the council's vision.
Concerns regarding Public Works and updates about the productivity of the Police Department, which reported a 30 % decrease in crime since its establishment in July — were a few highlights during the three-day retreat.
“This particular retreat dealt with the high level strategic plan for the next five years, getting our thought together for the future,” Ford said as the retreat came to an end Wednesday. “These actually surround the quality of life for our citizens, sustainability for their communities and economic growth.”
High priority agenda items for the 2023 retreat included discussions regarding future development for the downtown area “to help bring out our amphitheater,” Ford said, and the production of a “quiet zone” based on an upcoming partnership with Norfolk Southern.
"To enhance railroad crossing in the area," Ford said. "We also have a high priority to have a bridge connecting our west side with the east side. That will help with the quiet zone as well as to get more business in the area.”
There were also 81 extra miles of streets that were added to the city limits following a 2022 referendum to annex several unincorporated communities. The Stockbridge Council has been progressively working to update its plans to reflect the change that became effective on Jan. 1.
The strategic plan should address certain issues that new residents might find, Ford said.
"This strategic plan deals with service delivery," he said. "So we have been looking at things we need to do for them such as water, sewer and street maintenance.
"We're going through the analysis process to get them into a regular rotation.”
