Stockbridge Council considers revisions for noise ordinance

...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING...
* WHAT...Northeast winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph
expected. Locally higher gusts over 40 mph will be possible.
* WHERE...Much of north and central Georgia, generally along and
south of the I-85 corridor.
* WHEN...Through 8 PM EDT this evening.
* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Gusty winds will likely continue beyond
this evening. The Wind Advisory may be extended overnight and
into Friday.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.
Weather Alert
...HIGH FIRE DANGER CONDITIONS THIS AFTERNOON INTO THE EVENING
FOR NORTH AND CENTRAL GEORGIA DUE TO STRONG WINDS...
Sustained northeast winds of 15 to 25 MPH can be expected along
with gusts of 25 to 35 MPH. Relative Humidities will likely stay
above 25 percent.
With dry fuels, high fire danger conditions can be expected.
Please refer to your local burn permitting authorities
whether you may burn outdoors. If you do burn outside,
use extreme caution.
STOCKBRIDGE — A recommendation to revise portions of the Stockbridge community noise ordinance was taken into consideration during the city's work session Tuesday.
The Stockbridge Council along with Chief Frank Trammer with the Stockbridge Police Department spoke on adjustments for regulations regarding the hours and noise levels that the city currently has in place.
During the Tuesday meet Trammer requested that the city repeal its current noise ordinance due to its conflicting provisions. Trammer said the ordinance needs more clarity regarding sound provisions.
As it stands the ordinance has maximum permissible sound levels of 50 decibels in residential areas, along with 65 decibels for commercial areas and 70 decibels for industrial areas.
"The sound threshold in the ordinance is well below normal levels," Trammer said during the Sept. 27 meet. "It's very difficult for the Police Department or Code Enforcement to enforce."
He asked that the council consider enforcing an ordinance that allows noise levels to exceed no more than 70 decibels during daytime hours and no more than 60 decibels at night.
"We tried to simplify it as best as we can so that we can enforce this," Trammer said.
The amendments that are being considered for the new ordinance include a standard noise level from 55 to 70 decibels for residential areas, and a range of 60 decibels to 70 decibels for industrial and commercial areas during regular working hours. The new ordinance will also include certain exemptions pertaining to citizens' First Amendment rights, emergency repairs, noises from school sporting events as well as other concerts and events, and noises as they are associated with railroads, construction repair and landscaping. These will require special temporary permits, Trammer said.
The new ordinance will, however, prohibit the sounding of horns unnecessarily, other motor vehicle sounds associated with speed limits inside of the city, and the operation of a radio at a set volume that unreasonably disturbs the peace between the hours of 11 p.m. to 7 a.m.
Prohibitions for lawn equipment before the hours of 7:30 a.m. were also included in the recommended amendments; however, the Council felt strongly about having the hours modified to an early but reasonable timeframe that aligns with what Henry County officials already have in place.
"This is something that the council can modify or adjust," Trammer said.
Other discussions for the work session included an update regarding the city's Parks Master Plan, the council's consideration to approve a request for funding to renovate the Public Works Maintenance Shop and build a city storage facility for $3,500,000, council consideration to approve a Georgia Power Utility Relocation agreement for the East Atlanta Road and Lee Street Road Widening Project for $205,608, council consideration adding three positions to create an in-house information technology department, and discussions to launch of a Citizen Police Advisory Council by January 2023.
