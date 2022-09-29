 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...Northeast winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph
expected. Locally higher gusts over 40 mph will be possible.

* WHERE...Much of north and central Georgia, generally along and
south of the I-85 corridor.

* WHEN...Through 8 PM EDT this evening.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Gusty winds will likely continue beyond
this evening. The Wind Advisory may be extended overnight and
into Friday.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

&&

Weather Alert

...HIGH FIRE DANGER CONDITIONS THIS AFTERNOON INTO THE EVENING
FOR NORTH AND CENTRAL GEORGIA DUE TO STRONG WINDS...

Sustained northeast winds of 15 to 25 MPH can be expected along
with gusts of 25 to 35 MPH. Relative Humidities will likely stay
above 25 percent.

With dry fuels, high fire danger conditions can be expected.

Please refer to your local burn permitting authorities
whether you may burn outdoors.  If you do burn outside,
use extreme caution.
featuredpopularurgent

Stockbridge Council considers revisions for noise ordinance

  • Updated
  • 0

STOCKBRIDGE — A recommendation to revise portions of the Stockbridge community noise ordinance was taken into consideration during the city's work session Tuesday. 

Sotckbridge work session meet.png
Buy Now

The Stockbridge City Council discussed amending the city's noise ordinance as part of its work session on Tuesday, Sept. 27.  

The Stockbridge Council along with Chief Frank Trammer with the Stockbridge Police Department spoke on adjustments for regulations regarding the hours and noise levels that the city currently has in place.   

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

All alerts

Sign Up

Have an account? Log In

You're all set!

Thank you .

Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.

Check your email for details.

OK

Log In

Need an account? Sign Up

Reset Password

Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.

Forgot Password

An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.

Email me a log in link

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

OK

An error occurred