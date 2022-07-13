STOCKBRIDGE — The Stockbridge City Council is one step closer to voting on a mixed-use development project that was met with conflicting views at a council meeting in mid-June.
A second public hearing for the land use map change that would allow development of a high-density mixed-use development on Ga. Highway 138 near Spivey Road and Tributary Parkway was held during the council's regularly scheduled meeting on Monday.
Stockbridge council held second public hearing during its July 11 for decision regarding mixed-use development request.
At that time attorney Michelle Battle, alongside the applicant Ryan Oros, presented council members with a new site plan proposing a reduction to the number of units for the proposed apartments and increasing the number of townhomes that will also be located at the site.
It was a change that Councilman Elton Alexander felt reflected a "reduction in scale and scope."
Under the new application the developers are seeking 297 apartment units — down from the 309 that was formally proposed — and an increase of townhomes from the initial proposal of 102 to 128.
Original plans for the project included 488 combined units of apartments and townhomes, which was combined with a comprehensive plan amendment to change the future land use designations for the two parcels of land — totaling 68.8 acres, and to change its zoning from neighborhood commercial — 3.131 acres — and general commercial — 65.7 acres — to Planned Unit Development.
But no vote was taken on the comprehensive plan due to a failed motion. As a result, the comprehensive plan has been forwarded as an agenda item for the regularly scheduled meeting on Aug 8.
"The item is a companion item to the rescheduled comprehensive plan amendment," Alexander explained during the Monday meeting. "Staff is requesting a continuance of the case after the public hearing tonight until the Aug. 8 meeting so that both items can be heard on the same day."
Residents in attendance for the July 11 meeting were still not convinced even with the proposed changes. They shared their lingering concerns with council members during the public hearing portion of the Monday meeting.
Most were still concerned with the potential increase of traffic in the area.
Among them was Commissioner Demont Davis, who said he received calls about the project and was met with a lot of concern involving current issues with traffic as it collides with development projects within the region.
The Henry County commissioner said officials are looking into ways to mitigate some of the traffic issues along Jodeco Road up towards Highway 138.
"I have spoken to representatives about getting something concrete from Georgia Department of Transportation as far as Highway 138," Davis said. "That corridor is becoming congested, and we have a new development going up in partnership with the Clayton County Board of Education."
These plans include creating roughly 400 units of apartment homes with tutoring centers as well as some senior living.
"We as elected officials, we're going to have to begin to increase our communication," Davis said.
Oros addressed those concerns stating that the traffic light for the project will be a full interchange light.
"When you're coming out of the main entrance you will be able to take a left, go straight or make a right," Oros said. "Most of our traffic coming in and or out will be able to go three different directions."
The developer added that a secondary right-in and right-out will be required by GDOT.
Other officials such as State Rep. Demetrius Douglas attended the meeting with the aim for further dialogue regarding the project.
Arnold Goodson, vice chair for the zoning and advisory group for Clayton County and member of the Lake Spivey Board of Directors, felt the same towards the notion for further discussions.
"Understand that what happens in Henry County also affects Clayton County," Goodson said. "This development is not going to be an island. It is going to be part of the overall structure of Henry County, and anything that happens there will also happen to have effects on Clayton County, and that is our concern."
