Chief Frank Trammer with the Stockbridge Police Department (center) pictured outside of City Hall with members of the newly established police department’s leadership team.

STOCKBRIDGE — Mayor Anthony Ford is impressed with recent efforts by the Stockbridge Police Department to establish an online platform that will help citizens track crime in their areas. 

During a recent City Council meeting Chief Frank Trammer, with the Stockbridge Police Department, introduced council members to its Citizens Connect platform. Its task is to present live data of incidents and reports that officers in the community are responding to, Trammer said. 

Citizens Connect virtual platform created by the Stockbridge Police Department helps residents know and report crime in their area.

