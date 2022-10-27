STOCKBRIDGE — Mayor Anthony Ford is impressed with recent efforts by the Stockbridge Police Department to establish an online platform that will help citizens track crime in their areas.
During a recent City Council meeting Chief Frank Trammer, with the Stockbridge Police Department, introduced council members to its Citizens Connect platform. Its task is to present live data of incidents and reports that officers in the community are responding to, Trammer said.
"We want to make sure that we are transparent in how we operate and transparent in how we act," he said.
After signing up and signing into the platform residents will be connected directly to the department’s data system. They can then view the four sectors that the Stockbridge Police Department has established, pinpoint the sector in which they reside, and find out in real time what officers who are assigned to the area are undertaking.
"If you want to see what officers are doing and where they are spending their time, you could click incident and community," Trammer said.
Users can also backtrack for information and pull a summary of reports with a quick adjustment to the time and date.
"This is something that is archived and chronicled, and you can go back and view it at anytime," Trammer said.
The platform, which can only be accessed via the online website, is one that will help build strong and honest relationships, Ford said.
"This is a great tool; this shows true transparency to have a good honest relationship with the community," the mayor said.
"With this your hands are above water, and you can say this is what’s happening folks."
The council also approved the police force's policy to establish a Police Advisory Council. Each member of the City Council will appoint a member for the newly established advisory board. Two members, one in the faith-based community and another in business, will be appointed by the chief of police. Members will then be selected by the chief of police for their professionalism, integrity and commitment to the community.