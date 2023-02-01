StockbridgeCityCouncil2020.jpg

Stockbridge City Council

STOCKBRIDGE — Decius Aaron and his team have been hard at work trying to fix damaged roads within the newly extended city limits of Stockbridge since the turn of the 2023 year, but the director of Public Works feels there's more that needs to be done on the newly acquired roads.

The topic was brought to the Stockbridge City Council during their regularly scheduled meeting on Tuesday, Jan. 31. Aaron listed the conditions on East Atlanta Road, Mt. Zion Parkway, Old Conyers Road, Spivey Road, Walt Stephens Road and an intersection at North Henry Boulevard as areas in dire need of repaving.

