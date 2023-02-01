STOCKBRIDGE — Decius Aaron and his team have been hard at work trying to fix damaged roads within the newly extended city limits of Stockbridge since the turn of the 2023 year, but the director of Public Works feels there's more that needs to be done on the newly acquired roads.
The topic was brought to the Stockbridge City Council during their regularly scheduled meeting on Tuesday, Jan. 31. Aaron listed the conditions on East Atlanta Road, Mt. Zion Parkway, Old Conyers Road, Spivey Road, Walt Stephens Road and an intersection at North Henry Boulevard as areas in dire need of repaving.
"With the annexation, staff have been referenced to these roads, and we've been out fixing potholes along these roads," Aaron said Tuesday. "But (tonight) we are asking for guidance and recommendations to help improve those roads because the patching is not working."
The crux of the issue is finding available funding to advance with the road paving.
The Public Works Department has been searching all avenues to identify different funds available for road projects. Currently the department has been working with the Georgia Department of Transportation to repave roads at Rock Quarry and North Henry Boulevard, Aaron said. But additional funding, outside of the grant acquired for the current repaving, is needed for the newly acquired road projects.
"A lot of people assumed that on Jan. 1 (the road projects) would automatically happen," he said. "So if tonight you want to recommend that the roads be resurfaced, and if approved we will bid it out, and it would be a separate project outside of LMIG (the Local Maintenance and Improvement Grant from DOT)."
The council agreed to further their discussions with Henry County officials.
"Maybe we could enter into an agreement with the county for the roads that just came into the city since they handed over those roads in that shape," Councilman Elton Alexander said.
