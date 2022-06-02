STOCKBRIDGE — The Stockbridge council will be hosting a town hall meeting about potentially annexing communities bordering Henry and Clayton counties.
The annexation town hall will be held at 6:30 p.m. at the Merles Manders Conference Center on Davis Road.
Communities impacted by the proposed annexation include Highlands, Valley Hill Station, Kinsey Crossing, Glen Devon, Spivey Glen, Spivey Ridge, Manderly, Northwind, Wildwood Estates, Pineywoods, Sentry Oaks, Springwood Valley, Cactus Ridge, Ridge Crest, Taylors Landing, Grand Oaks, Arbor Cove, Arbor Cove Villages, Eagle Ridge and Windsong Plantation.
The town hall will give those within the unincorporated areas a chance to learn about annexation plans, and decide whether they want to be a part of the city, Shana Thornton, the city public information officer, said.
Thursday's discussion will be one of possibly 12 about the annexation. Residents who are affected will vote for the final say during the Nov. 8 General Election.
"They'll decide on whether they want to be a part of the city, or if City Council will be split into districts," Thornton said.
