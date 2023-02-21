STOCKBRIDGE — Alphonso Thomas knows exactly what it feels like to be set apart from others because of the color of your skin. As a youth he experienced the impact of segregation in Henry County. It was an experience that he found hard to understand until the Civil Rights movement sparked racial equality particularly throughout the Southern United States.
“You don’t know what you don’t have when you’re growing up in that,” Thomas, a councilman for district 2 in Stockbridge, said Thursday. “I saw it, but I didn’t understand it at that time.”
It was through his education of the social movement, along with documented research into the Dr. Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. that Thomas was able to gain perspective and partake in the betterment of the Black community. It is a gift that he aims to pass along during his annual event to celebrate Black History Month and African American Heritage.
This year’s 12th anniversary event pays tribute to members of the Divine Nine, a legacy of Black sororities and fraternities, within the Stockbridge community and throughout the nation. The event is scheduled for 4 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 25 at the Merle Manders Conference Center at 111 Davis Road in Stockbridge.
The theme for the Saturday event is to honor the past, celebrate the present and inspire the future, and to pass along the legacy of Dr. King as well as the African American heritage to the next generation, Thomas said.
“It will change and it will get better,” Thomas said. “Because it will be up to them to learn how they internalize this situation.”
The Black History event highlights the Divine Nine as significant figures who have continuously moved the Stockbridge community forward.
“They all have been an active partner in Henry and Clayton counties,” Thomas said. “They do quite a bit of volunteering with all of our entities, and have programs helping the youth in Henry County schools.”
The event is free to the public. RSVPs should be emailed to Rosalyn Rawls at rrawls@cityofstockbridge-ga.gov. A fashion exhibition and performances from the Stockbridge Youth Council and Henry For Music are additional highlights for the Black History celebration.
“Everybody plays a role in making it work,” Thomas said. “This is the kind of vision I have had, and I will continue to reach out to various entities in the community.”
