STOCKBRIDGE — A Stockbridge councilman is continuing efforts to keep Stockbridge beautiful.
Stockbridge Councilman Elton Alexander will host his MLK Jr. Community Service Project, in honor of civil rights leader Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., from 10 a.m. to noon on Saturday, Jan. 14.
Interested participants will be focusing on clean-up near and around Hudson Bridge Road at I-75 in Stockbridge for the annual community service project.
"We originally started this project several years ago where we placed 14 plantings in the middle median (of the road)," Alexander said Tuesday. "On Saturday (Jan. 14) we're going to go back and revisit that area and enhance the planting that was placed there."
The annual cleanup rallied 20 volunteers for its 2022 event. This year, the event will be launched as an introduction to the Keep Stockbridge Beautiful program that the City of Stockbridge will take over for the 2023 year.
The goal is to add a positive image to the city as residents and visitors enter the growing town, Alexander said.
"You know that I-75 ramp is right there so we want to make sure we do what's possible to add a positive image to the city once they enter and exit the location," he said.
"Certainly we do this in honor of Dr. King and to have neighbors come and roll up their sleeves and work," he added. "We'll also see neighbors meeting neighbors and developing relationships with each other."
Parking for the event is available at the Walmart located at 1400 Hudson Bridge Road in Stockbridge. For more information contact Rosalynd Rawls at 678-833-3348 or rrawls@cityofstockbridge-ga.gov.