MLK Community Service.jpeg

Councilman Elton Alexander (center) hosts annual MLK community service project as part of mission to keep Stockbridge beautiful. 

 Special Photo

STOCKBRIDGE — A Stockbridge councilman is continuing efforts to keep Stockbridge beautiful. 

Stockbridge Councilman Elton Alexander will host his MLK Jr. Community Service Project, in honor of civil rights leader Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., from 10 a.m. to noon on Saturday, Jan. 14.

