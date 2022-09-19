Stockbridge councilwoman aims to raise awareness and funds for local clinic

STOCKBRIDGE — As the days of the pandemic near an end, several organizations are still waiting for financial support from local and federal officials. It is with this concern that Councilwoman Yolanda Barber seeks to help one local clinic aiding underserved community members with medical needs.
“I have been contacted by several organizations who are a great resource for the community who don’t get the great funding that they need,” Barber said Monday. “I like to see all of them get the funding that they need.”
This starts with the Stockbridge councilwoman’s inaugural Kickin’ It kickball tournament scheduled for 9 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 1 at Cochran Park located at 305 East Atlanta Road in Stockbridge. Funding for the event will assist the Hands of Hope Clinic that elected in 2004 to aid those in need of basic medical and dental care.
The clinic remains the first and only charitable medical clinic — founded by Janet Turner — to provide free medical, dental and mental care to residents of Henry County who are living in poverty with no access to Medicaid, Medicare, VA benefits or private insurance.
The event stems from the impact that members of the medical field received as COVID-19 began to affect the region. Barber said the hope is to help organizations such as the clinic get back on their feet.
“There are hundreds of nonprofits throughout the state and this county who are worthy of funds to continue to fill the needs of people in the community, but they are not getting the attention and funds they need,” Barber said. “So I want to use my platform to help bring awareness and direct people to the resources that they will be able to help.”
Attendees are invited to cheer on the 12 separate teams as they compete for the championship title toward the altruistic cause — to raise awareness and funds for the Hands of Hope clinic to continue its efforts.
“This fun community kickball tournament will highlight the extraordinary work of the medical clinic based right in the community,” Barber said. “So many community members benefit from the charitable efforts of the staff at the clinic, and this kickball tournament takes the time to celebrate all of the worthy work.”
For Amanda Reeves, the executive director with Hands of Hope, the partnership is one that works towards the common goal to eliminate healthcare inequity in the county.
“For the last 18 years, our clinic has worked to improve the health and well-being of our patients, and thus our whole community,” she said in a press release. “This kickball tournament will serve to increase awareness of the services we offer in Henry County, while raising funds to help us continue our mission,” she added.
“We are grateful for all the support we have been offered with this event, and in our work and we are looking forward to having some fun together in this friendly competition, which is sure to be entertaining for all.”
Attendees should bring their own lawn chairs for seating during the Saturday event. Refreshments will be available for purchase during the event. All proceeds will go directly to the Hands of Hope Clinic.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.