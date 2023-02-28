STOCKBRIDGE — Spring is a time for rain showers, blossoming flowers and seasonal treats. Thin Mints, Samoas and Tagalongs should be the seasonal delicacy on the brain as the Girl Scout Troops of America kick off annual cookie sales between March 3 and March 5.
Evie Smith is one of thousands of Girl Scouts looking to take to the streets to sell the signature cookies. This year the 12-year-old feels she knows exactly what she needs to do to boost her cookie sales as a member of the Greater Atlanta Girl Scout troop.
Smith was one of 50 girls from Henry County to attend a discussion panel that offered skill-building and customer service techniques at the Chick-fil-A company headquarters in Atlanta. The Feb. 10 partnership, known as Beyond the Booth, with Chick-fil-A inspired Smith and other members of the Girl Scouts of Greater Atlanta troop to take their cookie booth sales to the next level. During the event Smith made new friends and listed the test kitchen and ice cream and cookie shop as top experiences.
“It is always best to give good customer service at our cookie booths,” Smith said. “And to always greet customers with a smile and be respectful and polite when talking to customers.”
The Stockbridge Girl Scout also worked on ways to strengthen her eye contact with customers and being sure to thank them whether they make a purchase or not. These skills require much confidence — a major skill taught for the February event that Smith found beneficial toward her goal.
“One lady said to be yourself and to have confidence in yourself,” Smith said.
It has been a major component of the organization’s goal to build future female leaders, Amy Dosik, the CEO of the Girl Scouts of Greater Atlanta, said.
“Today’s girls want to be makers, creators and entrepreneurs. Foundational business experiences like the Girl Scout Cookie Program — the largest girl-led entrepreneurial program in the world — set them on the path toward these goals,” she said. “As they learn life skills like goal setting, decision making, money management, people skills, and business ethics, they learn to think like entrepreneurs. Beyond the Booth with Chick-fil-A is an opportunity to learn from one of the most well-known and successful businesses with entrepreneurial beginnings.”
Smith is looking forward to sales of the organization’s traditional treats, including the newest cookie for the 2023 season, which is the Raspberry Rally that launched Monday. She plans to use her sales to attend a trip to Discovery Cove and Sea World to help sell cookies for the Smiles for Military Troop.
Interested customers can find booth sales in the Henry County community, or order online for direct shipping, at ShowMeTheCookies.com.
