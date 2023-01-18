Harris proclamation.jpeg

Harris II receives a proclamation from Mayor Anthony Ford and the Stockbridge Council naming the day of Jan. 12 in his honor. 

STOCKBRIDGE — Major league baseball star Michael Harris II has many ties to Henry County. The Atlanta Braves outfielder attended elementary, middle and high schools in Henry County, growing his skills not just on the baseball field, but academically.

Dr. Vaneisa Benjamin, the principal at Fairview Elementary, was able to attest to the 21-year-old's academic achievements at the Stockbridge school during a ceremony honoring Harris and his family after the 21-year-old was named the 2022 MLB National Rookie of the Year.

Harris and family.jpeg

Harris II joined his family at the Merle Manders Conference Center in Stockbridge as city and county officials recognized him for being named the 2022 National League Rookie of the Year. 
Stockbridge officials and Harris.jpeg

Henry County and Stockbridge officials held a special ceremony Thursday, Jan. 12 recognizing Atlanta Braves player Michael Harris II and his achievement for being named the 2022 National League Rookie of the Year. 

Recommended for you