Henry County and Stockbridge officials held a special ceremony Thursday, Jan. 12 recognizing Atlanta Braves player Michael Harris II and his achievement for being named the 2022 National League Rookie of the Year.
STOCKBRIDGE — Major league baseball star Michael Harris II has many ties to Henry County. The Atlanta Braves outfielder attended elementary, middle and high schools in Henry County, growing his skills not just on the baseball field, but academically.
Dr. Vaneisa Benjamin, the principal at Fairview Elementary, was able to attest to the 21-year-old's academic achievements at the Stockbridge school during a ceremony honoring Harris and his family after the 21-year-old was named the 2022 MLB National Rookie of the Year.
"I knew him when he entered into the third grade," Benjamin said last Thursday as she presented Harris with a plaque recognizing his achievement. "He absolutely comes from a wonderful family, and we are very proud of your baseball success, but I’m equally proud of the fact that he is a very smart academically.
"Because even in elementary school he was tested into the gifted program."
The room inside the Merle Manders Conference Center, located at 111 Davis Road in Stockbridge, was filled with family, city, county and school officials who had an impact in Harris' life and motivated him toward his dream to become an MLB player for the Atlanta Braves — dream that Harris kept since the age of 11.
Harris, who was also trained by former Braves player and Atlanta native Marquis Grissom, was drafted by the Atlanta Braves in the third round of the 2019 MLB draft. At the time of the draft Harris was attending Stockbridge High School and anticipated playing college baseball at Texas Tech University. Initially the desire was to attend veterinary school.
However, Harris signed on with the national major league baseball team, making his debut as an outfielder in May 2022 and winning the National League Rookie of the Year Award for his outstanding efforts as a new recruit.
The path to the triumph is one that Councilman Elton Alexander followed closely.
"I remember seeing Harris on ESPN since he was 20 years old, and I would say to myself 'he did it again,'" Alexander said. "Seeing the success the team has had, and to have a local kid come back and set an example for others showing them how to keep their head in this thing, and work hard — we are extremely proud."
Councilman Alphonso Thomas felt it equally important to recognize Harris' parents, Michael Harris Sr. and his wife, LaTaucha.
"It takes integrity and character and we know we don’t climb those kinds of mountains without having that at home," Thomas said. "So mom and dad, congratulations."
Mayor Anthony Ford promised to keep an eye on Harris' climb in the national baseball league.
"I want you to know that I’m all in," Ford said sporting an Atlanta Braves hat and matching glasses in recognition of the No. 23 player. "He's a citizen of our city, and he’s done great, wonderful things this year being in the National League, so it’s fantastic having everyone here tonight giving honor to him."