StockbridgeCityCouncil2020.jpg

Stockbridge City Council

STOCKBRIDGE — The Stockbridge City Council held its first public hearing on the five-year update for its 2018 Comprehensive Plan and Community Work Program for capital improvement this week.

The hearing was the first step in the process — a standard requirement set by the Department of Community Affairs and the Atlanta Regional Commission — which offers direction to the City Council about their move toward future growth.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.