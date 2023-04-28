STOCKBRIDGE — The Stockbridge City Council held its first public hearing on the five-year update for its 2018 Comprehensive Plan and Community Work Program for capital improvement this week.
The hearing was the first step in the process — a standard requirement set by the Department of Community Affairs and the Atlanta Regional Commission — which offers direction to the City Council about their move toward future growth.
Amendments to the plan include an adjustment to the city’s land use map, to include formerly unincorporated parts of Henry County that the xity acquired through annexation in January.
The city also looks to amend its future vision and goals to align with recommended needs and opportunities for Stockbridge residents, Brecca Carter, the director of Community Development for the city of Stockbridge, said.
“This includes looking into the needs and opportunities, broadband services and updating the land use maps for the annexation,” she said during the Tuesday night work session meet. “Transportation and housing will also be addressed during this planning process.”
A steering committee will be created to help make the necessary amendments in part with citizen engagement. The group is required to have at least one elected official as part of its team. Mayor Pro Tem Yolanda Barber hopes to see new community members step up to be part of the group whose assignment is to provide support, guidance and oversight of progress with the Comprehensive Plan.
“I just wish to see some new faces to the steering committee,” she said Tuesday.
The task is one that Councilman Elton Alexander feels is critical for Stockbridge residents and the future of their community. He referred to the process in the development of the newly rebranded amphitheater, The Bridge.
“All of this is included in the Comprehensive Plan,” he said. “We’re ticking off a lot of the things we have gone to the public for and they have told us what they have wanted.”
The next public meeting for the Comprehensive Plan is scheduled from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday, May 17 at the Merle Manders Conference Center located at 111 Davis Road in Stockbridge.
Surveys for the Comprehensive Plan will be available on the city’s website at https://www.cityofstockbridge.com/ in coming weeks. Public comments will be accepted until the end of June, or early in July, Carter said.
