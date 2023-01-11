STOCKBRIDGE — If one was not familiar with the fruits of the spirit they include love, joy, peace, patience, kindness, generosity, faithfulness, gentleness and self-control.

These were the characteristics listed in humility by Matthew McCord as he accepted his reappointment as Municipal Court judge on Monday, Jan. 9.

McCord.jpeg

Matthew McCord accepted his reappointment as Municipal Court judge during the Stockbridge Council meeting on Monday, Jan. 9. 
Judge McCord, Council, family.jpeg

Matthew McCord (center) is shown here with family and Stockbridge City Council members after taking his oath of office as Municipal Court judge. The 2023 year marks 10 years that McCord has served in the city seat.  
Solicitor .jpeg

Julie Kert accepts her reappointment as Municipal Court solicitor during the Stockbridge Council meeting on Monday, Jan. 9.  

 

