Matthew McCord (center) is shown here with family and Stockbridge City Council members after taking his oath of office as Municipal Court judge. The 2023 year marks 10 years that McCord has served in the city seat.
STOCKBRIDGE — If one was not familiar with the fruits of the spirit they include love, joy, peace, patience, kindness, generosity, faithfulness, gentleness and self-control.
These were the characteristics listed in humility by Matthew McCord as he accepted his reappointment as Municipal Court judge on Monday, Jan. 9.
“This is the 10th time that I have been sworn in as judge in the city of Stockbridge," he said following the oath of office that took place during the regularly scheduled Stockbridge Council meeting. "It is incredibly humbling."
The list of temperaments was given in context to McCord's close friend who recently passed away. McCord said he hopes to continue in the approach to fulfill his responsibilities as the city's Municipal Court judge.
"He would say 'Matthew, how we doing on that list today? Because if we can approach justice that way, then we can change the world for the better,'" McCord said. "So when you come to see me, and hopefully you don't, but when you do that's how we do things."
The Stockbridge Council also reinstated Julie Kert as Municipal Court solicitor.
“Thank you for giving me the opportunity to serve," Kert said following her reinstatement. "Its been a really great experience, and I’m looking forward to another great year."
The night of ceremonies continued with the appointments of Quinton Washington and Jeremy Berry as city attorney, Camille Reynoso Mason and Andrea Burnett as members of the city's Mainstreet Program, as well as, Kathleen Nelson and Harold Thibodeaux as members of the Planning Commission, and Bonita Adams, Joc’Quelyn Carter, Ericka Harvey, Ayesha Watson, and Tonya Williams as members of the Youth Council Advisory Committee.
A 3-0-1 vote by the Stockbridge Council also elected Yolanda Barber for the seat to serve as mayor pro tem for the 2023 year.