Vanessa Holiday, city clerk for Stockbridge, speaks with Stockbridge Council during its regularly scheduled meeting on Tuesday, Feb. 28.

STOCKBRIDGE — Owners of cemetery plots in the Stockbridge city cemetery should take notice of a recent change to municipal code in relation to interment and administrative fees.

The Stockbridge City Council voted to create an ordinance regarding interment at the city-owned cemetery at 4362 North Henry Blvd. A prior resolution required funeral homes to pay a $100 administrative fee for interment. The new ordinance adds another $100 to the administrative fee, and assesses an unauthorized internment penalty of $1,000. 

