...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM TO 11 PM EST
FRIDAY...
* WHAT...South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph
expected. Gusts up to 50 mph possible at elevations above 2000
feet.
* WHERE...Portions of central, east central, north central,
northeast, northwest, southeast and west central Georgia.
* WHEN...From 7 AM to 11 PM EST Friday.
* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.
&&
STOCKBRIDGE — Owners of cemetery plots in the Stockbridge city cemetery should take notice of a recent change to municipal code in relation to interment and administrative fees.
The Stockbridge City Council voted to create an ordinance regarding interment at the city-owned cemetery at 4362 North Henry Blvd. A prior resolution required funeral homes to pay a $100 administrative fee for interment. The new ordinance adds another $100 to the administrative fee, and assesses an unauthorized internment penalty of $1,000.
The fees were included as an addendum to the city’s 2023 budget, said City Clerk Vanessa Holiday.
“We were having interments that were unauthorized,” Holiday said during the Tuesday meeting. “The code currently allows us to charge up to the amount we are requesting.”
The city had no penalty in place prior to the Tuesday vote.
“There was no penalty being assessed; it was a slap on the hand, but it is serious to inter a body without notifying the city of doing so,” Holiday said. “We’ve had to go and assess that frequently."
“There are at least 50 funeral homes throughout the area that we send that ordinance to and the information, and right up the street we still have one repeated violator.”
A few council members were curious about how the new fees compared to other municipalities in Henry County. District 1 Councilwoman LaKeisha Gantt and District 3 Councilman John Blount inquired about average rates for the administrative fees — listing McDonough’s current rate of $100. Councilman Elton Alexander wanted to know whether the penalty could be increased beyond the $1,000 fee for repeated violations.
“I would like to see us do a chart for the interments and make sure we’re competitive,” Alexander said.
However, Holiday explained that the increased administrative fee is a result of the city’s need to maintain the burial grounds, which according to Holiday have no extra plots for sale.
“We are full,” Holiday said. “When I came in 2019 there were no plots available, so what has happened is the frequency of burials has increased because those people have aged, and we are having more burials. That is why we are seeing more activity now.”
The concept of not having to pay excessive fees for expenditures* such as: travel amenities, cable and internet service, credit card and/or concert tickets; is being considered. If the act passes, where will you save the most money?
*The following options are some of the categories listed in the Junk Fee Prevention Act.
