STOCKBRIDGE — Tamara Bridges waited patiently as members of the community slowly made their rounds to each of 10 food trucks during the city of Stockbridge's annual Tasty Tuesdays event.
The third annual Tasty Tuesdays Food Truck event of the year kicked off on Tuesday, June 7 at Clark Community Park located at 111 Davis Road in Stockbridge. The event is expected to continue from 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. each Tuesday in the month of June.
The kickoff event was the first for Bridges and her family.
The McDonough resident runs her food truck business — Belly Full, which features Caribbean and Southern cuisine — alongside her husband, Tony, and their two children.
"As a local resident I find it to be a great opportunity to showcase our business and feed the community," Bridges said just before Tuesday's event. "It's a blessing being able to work, and be a mom and wife. Cooking is what I enjoy doing, and being able to do that with my family is great."
Jesun Majeed had begun preparations for his food truck, Decorative Funnel Cakes, very early in hopes that the threatening rain showers would pass just in time for the evening event.
Majeed, a regular participant of the Tasty Tuesday event since its initial launch in 2019, stepped into the food truck industry as the pandemic hit the U.S. early in 2020.
During those times Majeed said his goals were to be a light, a sense of happiness and hope, for those going through hard times. His ambitions Tuesday remained the same.
"I just want the food to bring a smile to their face," Majeed said.
Many attendees of the event particularly enjoy the simplicity of Majeed's homemade banana pudding, and also the unique sweet and savory tastes of his dirty bird funnel cake. The dish is a combination of funnel cake topped with a caramel drizzle and three chicken wings tossed in a special garlic rub.
"The crowd and organizers have always been so great," Majeed said regarding his experiences as a participant of the event. "And hopefully they'll receive happiness with my funnel cakes."
Partners Myung Shin and Chang Park with Dot Bowl took on a diverse approach. A crowd favorite for the pair is a rice bowl with Korean barbecue.
The co-owners of the Peachtree Corners-based restaurant said their participation in the Tasty Tuesdays food truck events have been to bring more awareness of Korean cuisine to the Stockbridge community.
"Usually people would have to travel to Duluth or Suwanee, where Korean people typically are, to get Korean food," Shin said. "So as the only Korean food truck in Georgia, we're trying to let people understand what kind of Korean food we have to offer."
Next Tuesday, June 14 the city will host Jazz in the Park as part of its summer series.
