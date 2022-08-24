STOCKBRIDGE — As Mayor Anthony Ford wrapped up another month of his one-on-one meetings with Stockbridge residents, he was faced with yet another proposal from a group of developers wishing to build residential spaces for the growing community.
"I talked with them in reference to the land and what they would need to continue in the process (for the build)," Ford said Tuesday.
The approved proposal was just one of the bigger discussions that the Stockbridge mayor held in continuance of what he considers "an open door policy" to meet with citizens from the Stockbridge community and address their concerns.
"This is something that I started when I became mayor (in 2021) to make sure that I had like an open door policy to address any specific needs and concerns that they may have," Ford said. "I wanted to make sure that I put some extra time aside for the citizens to come and speak if they have anything on their mind."
Other dialogues for his monthly meetings are typically dominated by certain code enforcement issues. Discussions involve requests to repair or resurface areas of roads within the city limits and remedy issues to keep parts of the city clean.
"I try to my best to redirect these concerns to the right point of contact," Ford said. "And get some of those department heads on the line."
He listed the pending referendum to annex unincorporated pockets of Henry County as one aspect of addressing some of the city's code enforcement concerns.
The communities impacted by the proposed annexation include Highlands, Valley Hill Station, Kinsey Crossing, Glen Devon, Spivey Glen, Spivey Ridge, Manderly, Northwind, Wildwood Estates, Pineywoods, Sentry Oaks, Springwood Valley, Cactus Ridge, Ridge Crest, Taylors Landing, Grand Oaks, Arbor Cove, Arbor Cove Villages, Eagle Ridge and Windsong Plantation.
A town hall meeting has been hosted by the city each month to give residents who live in the affected areas a chance to learn about the annexation plans. Those residents will decide whether they want to be a part of the city on the Nov. 8 ballot.
"We're trying to rectify that now," Ford said. "We're trying to firm up the borders and fill in those holes to make it easier to maintain."
It is within these personal meetings that Ford finds himself eagerly learning different ways that he could fulfill his duty as mayor.
"It educates me as well in reference to the needs and concerns the city has," Ford said.
"So I double check with staff for any ideas that may pop up and share those ideas and thoughts with the City Council as they come so we can work on how to better serve the community."
Ford meets with residents from 10 a.m. to noon on the last Monday of every month — except federal holidays. Meetings are held at the City Hall at 4640 North Henry Blvd.
Giving Assistant curated a list of six iconic examples of product placement on TV from a variety of sources, including both paid and unpaid sponsorships. Click for more.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.