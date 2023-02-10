STOCKBRIDGE — A town hall meeting has been scheduled for Stockbridge residents interested in learning more about new developments and city objectives for the 2023 year.
Yolanda Barber, Stockbridge mayor pro tem, will host a City Council forum for members of the District 4 community from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 21. The forum will be held at the Stockbridge Police Precinct located at 4545 North Henry Blvd.
The forum is to include introductions from the city’s executive leadership team and staff from Public Safety, Code Enforcement, Public Works, Economic Development and Community Development. The meeting is open to all members of the Stockbridge community with newly annexed residents and business owners of District 4 strongly encouraged to attend, Barber said.
“I want to engage with them and know what their desires are,” she said Thursday.
The district is the largest in Stockbridge with the most newly annexed residents. Barber feels the town hall would help her understand and be able to address some of the needs within the community.
“I’ve recognized that different areas of our city has its own unique needs,” Barber said. “I want them to know I am here to serve them and that I am accessible and I’m available for them to reach me.
“I want to encourage those residents who are newly annexed, and bring them into the fold by getting their feedback and letting them know what resources are available to them.”
The Tuesday night session will also include a Q&A portion for those willing to share their comments or concerns. To submit questions for the public forum email Barber at ybarber@cityofstockbridge-ga.gov.