STOCKBRIDGE — A town hall meeting has been scheduled for Stockbridge residents interested in learning more about new developments and city objectives for the 2023 year.

Yolanda Barber, Stockbridge mayor pro tem, will host a City Council forum for members of the District 4 community from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 21. The forum will be held at the Stockbridge Police Precinct located at 4545 North Henry Blvd.

A map of shows District 4 of Stockbridge city limits.