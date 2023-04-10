Overnight temperatures in the upper 30s, combined with clear
Baisden is founder of the Southern Crescent Veterans Services nonprofit. The nonprofit recently added an annual food program to feed youths in underserved communities throughout the metro-Atlanta area.
STOCKBRIDGE — Gail Dames could recount the services she received from the Southern Crescent Veteran Services organization as a displaced veteran.
“My kids and I found ourselves homeless living in a motel with no prospects,” she said Wednesday. “Walking in circles feeling devastated and alone, another female veteran walked over and put her arms around me and began to sing the praises of SCVS. She gave me the number, and right away I called and texted Master Sgt. ((Ret) Baisden). Without delay she responded.”
A short time later, with the aid of the Henry County organization headquartered in Stockbridge, Dames and her family found a new place to call home.
“I appreciate SCVS for even paying my hotel fee, keeping me from being put out while waiting on my application for housing to be processed,” Dames said. “Forever grateful for people actually being there in the time of need.”
The organization — which provides free assistance to all veterans, their surviving spouses, and dependent children within Henry, Clayton and surrounding counties in the metro-Atlanta area — plans to continue their outreach with Meals for Minors, an annual food program that feeds school children facing food insecurity.
The 2022-2023 school year marks the second year for the newly established program. For Patricia Baisden it is a significant need as veterans work to stabilize their finances as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“What we have learned is that more families are facing food insecurities than the past due to the Coronavirus pandemic,” Baisden said. “(This) has changed due to the current economy, lack of funds to households that were struggling before the state shutdown, and now because of higher debt the lack of funds for food is higher.”
The launch of the food program served between 50 to 65 students each Monday during the kickoff year.
“Because it was a new program for us,” Baisden said.
The local nonprofit, which operates in Clayton, Fayette, Henry, South DeKalb, South Fulton and surrounding areas, aims to serve up to 100 youths for the upcoming school year.
“Our organization advocates on the behalf of veterans and youths, especially those who are homeless our in danger of becoming homeless,” Baisden said. “Last year we started getting some calls, texts, or emails asking for food gift cards or resources to provide food for their kids. This is how we started this program.”
All Henry and Clayton county schools are qualified to participate on a first-come, first-served basis. The goal is to raise $30,000 before May 31 to accept more youths into the program.
“The request to add youths is first-come, first-served until we reach 100 youths,” said Baisden, who was recognized for her efforts at the Stockbridge City Council meeting Monday. “All others will go on our waiting list until funds and volunteers step to help us take care of our children.”
Interested participants can register for the free program by texting “Meals for Minors” to 678-210-1911.
