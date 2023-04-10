Meals for Minors 2022 (1).jfif

The Meals for Minors program fills needs in Henry and Clayton counties and other metro-Atlanta communities. 

STOCKBRIDGE — Gail Dames could recount the services she received from the Southern Crescent Veteran Services organization as a displaced veteran.

“My kids and I found ourselves homeless living in a motel with no prospects,” she said Wednesday. “Walking in circles feeling devastated and alone, another female veteran walked over and put her arms around me and began to sing the praises of SCVS. She gave me the number, and right away I called and texted Master Sgt. ((Ret) Baisden). Without delay she responded.”

Baisden is founder of the Southern Crescent Veterans Services nonprofit. The nonprofit recently added an annual food program to feed youths in underserved communities throughout the metro-Atlanta area. 
Baisden (center) is joined by two members of the Henry County Sheriff’s Office who volunteered their time with the new food program.

