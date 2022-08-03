File 03-08-2022, 09 12 28.jpeg

The Community Development for Real People nonprofit hosted its third annual Book Bag and Food Drive Giveaway in Stockbridge on Tuesday, Aug. 2. 

STOCKBRIDGE — One-by-one cars rolled into a parking lot just across from the Community Development for Real People headquarters in Stockbridge to receive a backpack filled with school supplies for their children to jumpstart the new school year. 

The back-to-school event was part of the local nonprofit's Third Annual Book Bag Giveaway and Food Drive on Tuesday. 

Lailah Simmons and her dad Tyree join other volunteers of the Community Development For Real People nonprofit to handout backpacks for the third annual giveaway in Stockbridge on Tuesday.
A CD4RP volunteer helps an attendee register to vote during its Third Annual Book Bag and Food Drive Giveaway in Stockbridge on Tuesday. 

