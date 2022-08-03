Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
STOCKBRIDGE — One-by-one cars rolled into a parking lot just across from the Community Development for Real People headquarters in Stockbridge to receive a backpack filled with school supplies for their children to jumpstart the new school year.
The back-to-school event was part of the local nonprofit's Third Annual Book Bag Giveaway and Food Drive on Tuesday.
The community outreach event was an effort that Tyree Simmons and his daughter Lailah were thrilled to engage — Simmons as an oversea administrator and his daughter as a former Dutchtown High School graduate who was using her community service hours to help the local nonprofit with the Tuesday event.
"I know that there are a lot of people and I had a lot of friends that did need little things like food and school supplies, especially during the summer when school was not in session," the 19-year-old North Carolina Agricultural and Technical State University student said.
"There wasn’t a lot of opportunity to get those things to them so it feels good being able to help my community out."
Tiffany Jones, 27, found herself on the receiving end of the Tuesday event. Two of her six children were picking through a box of backpacks to find that special one they wanted for the new school year.
"It's less on the supplies and it's less on the book bags," Jones said Tuesday. "I heard about them on Facebook and thought it's awesome — it's very good."
Attendees received free book bags with school supplies and a variety of nutritious foods as part of the drive-through event. Volunteers were also on standby to assist with their voter registration needs.
Willie Henderson isn't a Georgia resident but stopped in for the giveaway to snag a bag for his niece who attends an elementary school in the Stockbridge area.
"It's great to see people giving back and taking care of the kids," he said as volunteers assisted him with the back to school supplies.
"They're our future," the 24-year-old added.
Stockbridge City Council member Elton Alexander, who is the president of the CD4RP nonprofit, was satisfied with the giveaway turnout as the group reached its second hour of service on Tuesday. The group had given away more than 100 of its 300 backpacks and bags filled with groceries that were prepared for the book bag giveaway and food drive event.
"Inflation is real, and we've seen the impact on what we do," Alexander said of the turnout.
"We've seen the need grow because the food stamp dollars and other assistance don't go as far as they used to go, so now they're turning to us and we've seen an increase in usage over the past several months."
