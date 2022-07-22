 Skip to main content
Stockbridge officer helps boy raise funds for virtual reality game

STOCKBRIDGE — If you ask Staff Sgt. Marquita Driskell what it means to be a community police officer, she would tell you that it is more than answering calls when situations go bad.

On July 18 the Stockbridge Police squad supervisor took the opportunity to prove it.

Staff Sgt. Marquita Driskell with the Stockbridge Police Department, accompanied by officers R. Deason and X. Lewis, visited with 10-year-old Josh at his lemonade stand on Monday, July 18.
Staff Sgt. Marquita Driskell gives Josh an embrace after giving him an Oculus on Monday. The youth was selling lemonade to assist with funds for the virtual reality game.  

