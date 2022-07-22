Stockbridge officer helps boy raise funds for virtual reality game

Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Digital access for print subscribers
Free access for current print subscribers
As a home delivery subscriber, you get free unlimited digital access to premium content on HenryHerald.com, including local news, local sports, obituaries, legal notices, local features, and the e-edition.
All you need is your print subscription account number and your last name.
Don't know your subscription number? Email access@henryherald.com with your delivery address.
Get unlimited digital access to premium content on HenryHerald.com, including local news, local sports, local features, obituaries, legal notices, and the e-edition, on your computer, tablet or phone starting at $3.99. *All subscriptions auto-renew at the same rate.
Support Henry County community journalism and subscribe now.
STOCKBRIDGE — If you ask Staff Sgt. Marquita Driskell what it means to be a community police officer, she would tell you that it is more than answering calls when situations go bad.
On July 18 the Stockbridge Police squad supervisor took the opportunity to prove it.
Driskell, who was accompanied by two other officers, took notice of a 10-year-old standing outside of the Ansley Park subdivision with his mother awaiting customers for his lemonade stand. The group of officers was en route to answer an emergency call but decided to stop by the young boy’s lemonade stand on their way back.
When the officers met with the 10-year-old, he told them his name was Josh and he was selling lemonade to help with costs for an Oculus.
“He was a sweet kid,” Driskell said of the encounter Wednesday. “I didn’t even know what an Oculus was, but when I drove off it kept nagging at me so we tried to figure out what we could do to help him out.”
It was at this moment that Driskell thought to live stream with Josh on TikTok. During the live stream the 10-year-old shared his story — growing up with a single mother — and his ambition to purchase the virtual reality game to relieve his mom from that financial pressure.
“I think children understand and know more than what we give them credit for,” Driskell said. “He contributed to taking care of his household, and he knew the only way to accomplish this goal was to work.”
Soon Josh’s story made its rounds on the social platform and others with an even larger fan base — from the nearly million followers that Driskell acquired — joined in on the stream.
This is when donations began pouring in, Driskell said.
“Social media can be a great thing at any given time, especially with the pandemic,” she said. “It is a good way for people to network and laugh and connect with others.”
Driskell uses her platform to share positive and humorous content on how to change your mindset and how to help others.
And the officer helped Josh that day by taking the funds raised via the social platform to purchase the Oculus for him.
“He was actually standing at the Walmart when we came out of the store,” Driskell said. “They were going to purchase more items for him to sell lemonade the next day.”
The encounter demonstrates that officers care for their communities in many ways.
"We're all humans first," Driskell said.
"People may separate the two, but we are still the same human beings as we are when we are serving for justice, and we're not just here to answer calls when things are going bad. We are here for good."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.