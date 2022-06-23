STOCKBRIDGE — The most basic concept in the game of chess requires each player to take turns making a single move. Players cannot choose to skip their turn — they must move a piece.
For Gracie Sims all the pieces fell right into place as Stockbridge City Council member Yolanda Barber, in partnership with Henry County Parks and Recreation, launched a free chess program for children and teens.
As a home-schooled teen Sims was able to learn the basics of chess via a co-op located in Loganville, but learning that the program was being offered much closer to where she and her family reside opened her to more opportunities to be involved.
At first, Sims felt she was not grasping the concept.
"I was confused at first just trying to figure out how everything worked and moved," Sims said, but things began turning around for the 17-year-old in the fourth week.
Sims began to study the game and took a lot of notes, which she brought to each class, until she felt comfortable playing the game without the notes in front of her. She gave credit to her ability in her use of logic and strategy to her successes during the quarterly competitions that were hosted by the county.
"It was fun," Sims said. "I won three out of five competitions happening that day. I like the game, and I learn more when I'm in the tournaments."
Her mother, Bridgett, was also taking notes, watching the way her daughter learned various techniques on the sidelines.
"Trying to keep her challenged with chess has been very difficult," Sims' mother said. "So I was thrilled to find something for young people and teenagers to keep her challenged and to perfect her game."
Thomas White, the special events coordinator with Henry County Parks and Recreation, teaches basic chess rules to a group of teens during a Ju…
Thomas White, the special events coordinator with Henry County Parks and Recreation, was unreservedly enthusiastic when he received the nod from Barber to start the program in Stockbridge.
"It's a unique alternative program for teens who may not be interested in the typical recreational sports," White said.
Barber will be learning the craft of the game alongside the teens.
For Barber the program means enhancing each teen's ability to make solid decisions — no matter the difficulty — and train their mind to think critically.
"This is the first initiative I've had to partner with the county, and I'm excited about the takeaway," Barber said. "It's the summer so it gives our teens something to do, and it's a game that offers them life skills."
There are currently more than 20 teens registered for the six-week program. No more than 15 teens attended the first cycle of the program last weekend.
Attendees of the Chess for Teens program, offered by the Henry County Parks and Recreation team, practice basic chess skills at Clark Park in …
The parks and recreation team launched its first virtual event in November — this session was attended by adults — but in February the team opened up the program to children. This summer they've taken on the initiative in partnership with Barber to extend their services to Stockbridge teens, and beyond.
“In the wake of 'Queens Gambit' everybody has gotten into chess,” White said. “So the teens have responded very well.”
Interested participants can still attend in-person classes for the summer program. Each Saturday White will spearhead the weekly lessons breaking down the basic rules of how to play the game.
Following the beginners sessions — which lasts no more than an hour and a half — White teaches mid-game and end-game strategies.
“It’s a passion,” White said about the teaching opportunity. “We want to reach out to as many Henry County residents as we can to offer them these experiences.”
Do you plan to participate in a free recreational sport, such as chess, this summer?
Interested participants can still register for the Chess for Teens program. The program begins at 10 a.m. each Saturday until July 23.
Classes are currently being held at Clark Park located at 111 Davis Road in Stockbridge, but alternative locations are available in case of inclement weather.
Attendees of the program are encouraged to participate in the Henry County Park and Recreation Open, a chess tournament spearheaded by the county for children and adults, on Saturday, July 30.
The competition is $3 for youths and $5 for adults. Youths ages 16 and up can compete in the adult division of the competition. Snacks are provided during all events.
