...HIGH FIRE DANGER CONDITIONS THIS AFTERNOON INTO THE EVENING
FOR PARTS OF NORTH AND CENTRAL GEORGIA DUE TO LOW RELATIVE
HUMIDITIES/STRONG WINDS...
Relative Humidities of 25 percent or less can be expected for
4 or more hours this afternoon into the evening. Winds will be
out of the NW at 5 to 10 MPH.
With dry fuels, high fire danger conditions can be expected.
Please refer to your local burn permitting authorities
whether you may burn outdoors. If you do burn outside,
use extreme caution.
Stockbridge Police Department tackles parking violations within its city limits
STOCKBRIDGE — The Stockbridge Police Department will no longer issue warnings for motor vehicles found in restricted areas or parked in an unauthorized manner within city limits.
The police force announced that they will no longer be issuing warnings for Stockbridge residents who violate the city's ordinance regarding street parking.
"Effective October 1st, we will no longer issue warnings and will begin issuing citations to violators," a Sept. 27 post on the local Police Department's Facebook page states. "Those who violate this ordinance will be subject to fines and/or towing."
The city's ordinance provides parking requirements for residential, apartments and industrial districts within city limits. It makes it unlawful for citizens to park more than four vehicles within residential areas, unless there is no off-street parking or driveways within 10 feet of a home.
There are also off-street parking violations for vehicles found within close proximity to designated office areas within an apartment complex. Likewise, in commercial districts, such as schools or institutions, off-street parking is not permitted within 25 feet of any property line adjoined with a residence.
For industrial districts off-street parking requirements are similar to those within residential districts, but exempt violations for vehicles with devoted uses in relation to manufacturing, warehousing and commercial.
The city ordinance, enacted on Aug. 28, 2018, was passed as a result of the feedback the city received from members of the community, according to the Stockbridge Police Department.
"For the past three months the Stockbridge Police Department has been issuing warnings for illegal street parking," the police force Facebook post states. "We receive many complaints from city residents and business owners asking us to enforce this law."
For more information about the ordinance visit the City's website.