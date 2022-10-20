...HIGH FIRE DANGER CONDITIONS THIS AFTERNOON INTO THE EVENING
FOR PARTS OF NORTH AND CENTRAL GEORGIA DUE TO LOW RELATIVE
HUMIDITIES...
Relative Humidities of 25 percent or less can be expected for 4
or more hours this afternoon into the evening. Winds will be WNW
at 10 to 12 MPH.
With dry fuels, high fire danger conditions can be expected.
Please refer to your local burn permitting authorities
whether you may burn outdoors. If you do burn outside,
use extreme caution.
Citizens Connect virtual platform created by the Stockbridge Police Department helps residents know and report crime in their area.
STOCKBRIDGE — A local police department in Henry County is looking to connect its citizens with an online platform that tracks crime happening within its service area.
The Stockbridge Police Department announced the launch of its Citizen Connect platform early in October and will hold a live virtual tour for Stockbridge residents during the City Council meeting scheduled for 6 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 25.
"We are very excited to announce the launch of a new online tool, Citizen Connect, which allows you to search crimes and incidents for specific areas and dates within the city of Stockbridge," an Oct. 3 Facebook post states. "This data is easily displayed on a crime map that will allow you to visualize when and where crime is occurring."
Residents can register to receive personalized alerts and notifications of any incidents occurring in their neighborhood.
"Being informed about criminal activity in our community is the first step in preventing future occurrences of crime," the local police department said.