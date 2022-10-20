Citizens Connect platform.jpeg

Citizens Connect virtual platform created by the Stockbridge Police Department helps residents know and report crime in their area.

STOCKBRIDGE — A local police department in Henry County is looking to connect its citizens with an online platform that tracks crime happening within its service area.

The Stockbridge Police Department announced the launch of its Citizen Connect platform early in October and will hold a live virtual tour for Stockbridge residents during the City Council meeting scheduled for 6 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 25.

