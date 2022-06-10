STOCKBRIDGE — The newly formed Stockbridge Police Department will be hosting a public safety community event to offer locals the opportunity to meet with their community police force.
The event will be held Saturday, June 11, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the parking lot of the Stockbridge Amphitheater located at 4650 North Henry Blvd.
The free event will include public safety vehicle displays, bounce houses, face painting, games, food trucks and free giveaways. Cotton candy and ice cream will also be served to attendees.
"This is the perfect opportunity for community members to come by and meet and greet with our officers," Chief Frank Trammer with Stockbridge Police Department said.
"We are inviting area families out to celebrate the kick-off of summer. Stockbridge is a great city on the move and this event is yet another opportunity to show off our hospitality. We shall see everyone soon. Stockbridge is where community connects."
