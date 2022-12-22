...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THIS EVENING TO 10 PM EST
FRIDAY...
* WHAT...West winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 40 mph
expected.
* WHERE...Portions of central, east central, north central,
northeast, northwest, southeast and west central Georgia.
* WHEN...From 10 PM this evening to 10 PM EST Friday.
* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.
&&
Weather Alert
...WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO
NOON EST SATURDAY...
* WHAT...Very cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as low as 5
below zero.
* WHERE...Portions of central, east central, north central,
northeast, northwest, southeast and west central Georgia.
* WHEN...From midnight Thursday night to noon EST Saturday.
* IMPACTS...The cold wind chills could result in hypothermia if
precautions are not taken.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Temperatures are expected to rapidly begin
failing behind an arctic front on Friday. Temperatures will fall
into the teens and 20s along the Interstate 20 and Interstate 85
corridors before noon. Further south, temperatures will fall
into the lower and middle 30s through the early afternoon. Lows
in the single digits and teens expected Saturday morning. In
addition, windy conditions are anticipated with northwest winds
of 15 to 20 mph with frequent gusts of 30 to 40 mph likely.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
If you are traveling by car during this time, keep your phone
charged, pack extra clothes and blankets and bring extra food in
case you become stranded. Bring your pets inside and provide
adequate shelter for livestock. Leave your inside faucets
dripping hot and cold water during prolonged periods where
temperatures do not rise above freezing. Avoid outside activities
if possible. If you have to go outside dress warmly in coats,
gloves and hats.
&&
featuredpopularurgent
Stockbridge police force one of four cities in Georgia to be awarded COPS grant
STOCKBRIDGE — The Stockbridge Police Department is expecting to grow within the upcoming new year.
On Oct. 13, the Department of Justice announced funding for its Community Oriented Policing Service Hiring Program, which provides funding to law enforcement agencies across the nation, allowing them to hire of additional full-time law enforcement professionals.
The Stockbridge Police Department was one of four cities in Georgia to receive funding through the grant. The local police department was awarded $1,250,000 towards the hiring of 10 police officers to assist with the initial three years of employment.
The funding will aid the department with its efforts to keep members of the community safe, especially after the recent passage of the November 2022 referendum to annex portions of unincorporated Stockbridge, according to Police Chief Chief Frank Trammer.
“The addition of 10 more officers enhances our overall visibility and improves our ability to engage with the community and keep our community safe,” Trammer said in a news release.
The city is expected to gain nearly 6,500 new residents in January.
The 2022 COPS Community Hiring Program is a competitive grant program designed to provide funding directly to law enforcement agencies to hire, or rehire additional career law enforcement officers in an effort to increase their community policing capacity and crime prevention efforts.
Anticipated outcomes of the CHP program awards include engagement in planned community partnerships, implementation of projects to analyze and assess problems, implementation of changes to personnel and agency management in support of community policing, and increased capacity of agency to engage in community policing activities.