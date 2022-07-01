STOCKBRIDGE — There were no dress rehearsals for the newly formed Stockbridge police force as the department met its midnight launch Friday for the first time in 44 years.
The Stockbridge Police Department went live at midnight on July 1. The Stockbridge Police Department will be working out of city hall and will…
But in weeks leading up to the July 1 launch officers did undergo 30 days worth of training toward its objective — working with community members to solve crime together.
Systems have been tested and contingency plans remain in place for its 62 staff members, who are mostly locals of the county. Police Chief Frank Trammer said he expects troubleshooting in the first week.
"It will be a week before we have everything working seamless, but it will not impact what we have in the community," he said prior to the midnight launch.
After taking their individual oaths of office late in May the team began learning how to operate various systems, such as the automated dispatch service, and received a refresher on the department's policies and procedures.
"We did not want any assumptions so we provided a base level of training to make sure everyone is handling situations in the same fashion," Trammer said.
And on Thursday night the officers were surrounded by family, friends, members of the City Council, as well as members of the community for a symbolic display of the changing of the guard between the Henry County Police Department and the new Stockbridge Police Department.
The event left Anthony Ford, mayor of Stockbridge, elated to have the department be operating in the city once again.
Anthony Ford, mayor of Stockbridge, speaks during the Change of Command ceremony for its newly formed police force. It has been 44 years since…
"We're going to lead the charge in community policing, and how to properly protect and serve our citizens of our city 30,000 strong with the guidance and instruction and leadership of Frank Trammer and all these officers right here before me," Ford said during Thursday's change of command.
"It's going to work, and citizens will be able to see that right here — first hand."
Mayor Pro Tem Alphonso Thomas could recall the day the former police force disbanded. His hopes Thursday night — to see the city come full circle within its business markets and population as a direct result of the department's policing techniques.
"We've had these discussions for many years, and one of the major concerns was neighborhood policing," Thomas said.
"One of the foundations of the municipal government is to provide public safety, and now here we are tonight, providing that public safety for neighborhood patrolling and trying to debunk the fear of crime."
As part of the ceremony Trammer exchanged salutes and the city's flag with Capt. Jeff Maddox of the Henry County Police Department as a symbolic way of assuming his responsibilities as chief over the Stockbridge department.
Frank Trammer receives the city's flag from Capt. Jeff Maddox with Henry County Police Department as a symbolic way of assuming his role as ch…
Councilman Elton Alexander said he felt more confident having Trammer in the leadership role prior to the symbolic exchange.
"We went on a nationwide search to choose the very best person to keep this community safe, and when he said to me policing is what we do with the community and not to the community, I knew that he was the right person for this job," Alexander said.
"He was the one that we needed to form the 21st century post-social justice police force, and everything that he has done has confirmed that decision."
Capt. Jeff Maddox with the Henry County Police Department was appreciative of the ability to serve the county and happy to be a part of the city's historical moment alongside Trammer.
"I've seen him work hours, days, weeks and months to get this ready to go, and we are very excited to be a part of this," he said following a change of guard.
"Remember you're not going to stop seeing us. We're going to be right here by your side. We're going to be boots on the ground, and we will support you guys 100% to work these streets together."
The Stockbridge Police Department will be working out of City Hall and will keep the same business hours. Those hours are from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Residents can contact the department directly at 678-833-3334 or via email at pdinfo@cityofstockbridge-ga.gov.
For non-emergency 24-hour dispatch for the police force contact 770-957-9121, and in case of emergency call 911.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.