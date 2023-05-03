...RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 8 PM EDT
THIS EVENING FOR NORTH AND CENTRAL GEORGIA FOR GUSTY WINDS AND
LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY...
* Affected Area...Portions of north and central Georgia.
* Timing...Wednesday afternoon into the evening.
* Winds...Northwest at 15 to 20 mph with gusts of 25 to 30 mph.
* Relative Humidity...Minimum relative humidity values from 22
to 25 percent.
* Impacts...Due to low humidity and high winds in addition to
the dry fuels, any fires that develop will likely spread
rapidly. Outdoor burning is not recommended.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
This warning includes the Chattahoochee and Oconee National
Forests. A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather
conditions are either occurring...or will occur within 24 hours.
Please refer to the local burn permitting authorities on whether
you may burn outdoors. If you do burn outside...use extreme
caution.
Please advise the appropriate officials or fire crews in the
field of the Red Flag Warning.
&&
STOCKBRIDGE — The Stockbridge Police Department has made two arrests in connection with a rash of car break-ins that occurred across the metro Atlanta area.
The Police Department announced Tuesday, May 2 the arrest of 19-year-old Jordan Darion Kelley and 20-year-old Tavari Karon Reid in connection with the incidents.
Kelley is charged with seven counts of entering auto, possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime, and financial transaction card theft, while Reid faces seven counts of entering auto, obstruction (fleeing from police), giving false name to lLaw enforcement, and financial transaction card theft, according to a news release from the Stockbridge Police Department.
Officers responded to a report of suspicious activity in the area of Clifford Court and Old Atlanta Road in Stockbridge where they quickly located Kelley and Reid and determined they had broken into several cars nearby at 4:30 a.m. Tuesday, the press release states.
Evidence discovered at the scene suggests that the suspects are connected to multiple car break-ins around the metro Atlanta area, according to the news release.
Investigation into evidence in collaboration with other law enforcement agencies in the area to determine additional charges is pending.
The two men are being held at the Henry County Jail.
Chief Frank Trammer said he was proud of the efforts of his department and community residents to make the arrests possible.
“I am incredibly proud of the effort that went into apprehending these offenders. From the alert community members who called 911 to report suspicious activity, to the quick response by SPD officers, this incident is an excellent example of the community-police partnership we’re working hard to build in Stockbridge," he said in the press release.
"Crimes like this have no place here, and we’re committed to working with our community to prevent them. When they do happen, we’ll work tirelessly to find and arrest those responsible.”
