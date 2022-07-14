STOCKBRIDGE — An officer recently recognized for his valiant actions to help a missing toddler return to a local day care facility — after the 3-year-old wandered away — would tell you that he is no hero.
Granville Barrett, a senior officer with the newly-formed Stockbridge Police Department, was honored with a chief challenge coin Monday for his efforts to return a child safely to the ABC Learning Day Care center on North Trail Park Road in Stockbridge.
"We award this to members of the community and our officers anytime they do something we consider to go above and beyond the call of duty," Chief Frank Trammer with the Stockbridge PD explained before coining Barrett during the July 11 council meeting.
But Barrett said that it is God's grace that he was in the right place at the right time to find the missing toddler.
"I really wasn't expecting this," he said Wednesday in regards to the accolades. "I don't see myself as any kind of hero — we're all about community relations and customer service, so this is what I do."
Barrett was making his daily rounds to a shopping center along Rock Quarry Road at 11:30 a.m. on Friday when he spotted the young boy wandering in the parking lot.
"It was just a regular day for me patrolling my zone," Barrett said.
But the officer said he knew something was off from the moment he stepped out of his patrol vehicle.
"Personally my head is always on a circle from training and experience," Barrett said. "The kind of training we do helps us be a little bit more vigilant as we patrol the streets."
Barrett attempted to locate the young boy's parents, but did not see anyone in sight. There was also a language barrier between the senior officer and the toddler.
"I did not get much from the kid," Barrett said. "He was asking for his mother but was very calm."
A lady who worked at a nearby restaurant attempted to help Barrett speak with the child — who spoke Spanish —until another lady who identified herself as a cook for the ABC Learning Day Care center approached them.
"She was outside looking for the child, but of course we had already found him," Barrett said.
The story regarding the child's disappearance from the facility was made a bit more clear once Barrett released the toddler back into the care of the director for the learning facility. The director told Barrett that the boy was playing outside water games with about 21 other students before he somehow got away.
"They were being supervised by teachers, but when they all headed back to the classrooms they did a head count and realized that he was missing," Barrett said.
The officer was not present when the child was reunited with his family, but he did advise those who have children in the care of a trusted provider to always check in with them.
"Everybody's situation is different," Barrett said. "You just have to be careful who you leave your children with, and check up on them periodically."
Capt. Ronald Momon, a public information officer with the Stockbridge PD, said at this stage no charges have been filed in connection with the Friday incident.
The investigation regarding the child's disappearance from the facility is ongoing.
