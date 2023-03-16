STOCKBRIDGE — Residents of Stockbridge should take notice of speed zone changes along roads near certain schools.

The Stockbridge Police Department has launched a 30-day observation period to help drivers adjust to recent school zone changes within the city limits. School zone cameras have been installed at Red Oak Elementary and Stockbridge Elementary School to monitor motorists traveling along North Henry Boulevard and Monarch Village Way in Stockbridge.

335053130_1197239457574997_7538382582473480276_n.jpeg

This brochure shares information about the Stockbridge Police Department initiative to enforce speed limits in certain school zones. 

Recommended for you

More News

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.