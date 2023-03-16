...HIGH FIRE DANGER CONDITIONS THIS AFTERNOON INTO THE EVENING
FOR CENTRAL AND PARTS OF NORTH GEORGIA DUE TO LOW RELATIVE
HUMIDITIES...
Relative Humidities of 25 percent or less can be expected for
4 or more hours this afternoon into the evening. Winds will be
south to southwest at 6-12 mph.
With dry fuels, high fire danger conditions can be expected.
Please refer to your local burn permitting authorities
whether you may burn outdoors. If you do burn outside, use
extreme caution.
STOCKBRIDGE — Residents of Stockbridge should take notice of speed zone changes along roads near certain schools.
The Stockbridge Police Department has launched a 30-day observation period to help drivers adjust to recent school zone changes within the city limits. School zone cameras have been installed at Red Oak Elementary and Stockbridge Elementary School to monitor motorists traveling along North Henry Boulevard and Monarch Village Way in Stockbridge.
During the 30-day warning period, the Police Department will be mailing warning notices to drivers traveling above the set speed limit. New signage alerting drivers of the stepped-up enforcement has already been installed, according to the department. Actual citations for speeding in the school zones will be issued beginning April 17.
The new program will target the most egregious speeders exceeding more than 10 mph over the posted speed limit in school zones. The cameras will operate from one hour before school until one hour after school, only on school days. A sworn officer reviews and approves each citation before it is issued.
The program was instituted after a nationwide spike in pedestrian fatalities over the past decade. Georgia became one of the five deadliest states for pedestrians, with the seventh-highest fatality rate, according to Police Chief Frank Trammer.
The automated enforcement program is a joint effort endorsed as a safety tool by the Governor’s Highway Safety Association, AAA, Advocates for Highway and Auto Safety, the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety and the National Safety Council. Trammer hopes the cameras will help slow drivers down and eventually reverse numbers reported in the dangerous safety trends.
"We have high hopes that automated enforcement will encourage drivers to slow down and obey the law,” he said Tuesday. “Traffic fatalities are the number one cause of death for children aged 5 to 14, and for young adults, aged 15 to 29. Very minimal reductions in speed make the roads a lot safer, especially for children.”
On Sunday, it was time for our clocks to "spring forward," lessening the night's sleep by one hour. While it may not seem too significant, Daylight Saving Time can definitely throw everyone for a loop. How do you handle it?
