Stockbridge police taking steps to combat high crime, build community

STOCKBRIDGE — The Stockbridge Police Department will be utilizing more platforms to prevent an increase in lower level crimes for community members in coming weeks.
In July the local police department documented 22 shoplifting incidents — typically occurring at the local Walmart located on Hudson Bridge Road. There have been an additional 18 incidents between Aug. 1 and Aug. 14.
But Frank Trammer, chief of police for the recently established police department, has found other means to help reduce the outstanding numbers. It's an issue he says requires third-party members.
"People are like your Walmarts are off the chain," Trammer said during the most recent town hall meeting for the upcoming annexation referendum.
"Yeah, they are, but Walmart has its shared responsibility in these issues as well," he added during the Aug. 15 meeting.
The Stockbridge Police Department will now partner with the court system to reduce instances in which officers are having to respond to shopliftings. A liaison will work directly with loss prevention in the court system to address the growing concerns, Trammer said Monday.
"So that we can police smarter and not harder and we can free those resources up that are spending time towards those lower level crimes to focus on larger scale issues within our community," he said in regards to the efforts.
Homelessness and urban camping also topped the list — pushing the local police department to partner with an Atlanta-based organization to provide unsheltered community members with housing, employment and opportunities to get them back on their feet.
"There are a lot of unsheltered members of our community, and again we are looking at how we can not just put a Band-Aid on this but how can we come up with a long-term solution," Trammer said. "We just were able to put together an effective partnership with an organization called Georgia Works out of Atlanta that will actually provide unsheltered people with employment, and housing and opportunities for them to get their life back together if they just make a commitment to staying clean."
The Georgia Works organization states that its mission is to take chronically homeless men and help them overcome barriers to be productive and self-sufficient individuals. Participants of the program are housed at the 275 Pryor St. Southwest facility in Atlanta for up to a year and participate in transitional work — earning $7.40 an hour for 30-plus hours per week.
But these preventative efforts are not expected to stop there.
Next week the local police department will launch an online platform that will give Stockbridge residents access to documented crimes happening in and around their neighborhoods.
Once the platform is accessed, residents can see times that crimes are occurring and what incidents have occurred within the community. The platform will also detail different operations and events that are happening within the local police department.
"We’re going to be certain to share our information as it relates to complaints, use of force data – all that information will be forward facing and publicly accessible to members of the community," Trammer said.
