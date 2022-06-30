STOCKBRIDGE — The Stockbridge Police Department will host its Change of Command ceremony at 10 p.m. on June 30.
The historic event, set to take place at Stockbridge City Hall located at 4640 North Henry Blvd., will include both the local police department and the Henry County Police Department.
All community members are welcomed to witness this significant event as the newly formed police force assumes command from the Henry County Police Department for the city of Stockbridge.
Chief Frank Trammer of the Stockbridge Police Department said the police force is ready for it's first day on the job.
"This occasion represents the historic changing of command for law enforcement," he said in a press release Wednesday.
"Henry County Police has done a wonderful job and our very own Stockbridge Police Force looks forward to going live at midnight. Our community is ready and we are ready as well. This is an exciting time for all of us. Stockbridge is truly where community connects."
Those who plan to attend the Thursday event are advised to gather on the steps of Stockbridge City Hall for the program.
