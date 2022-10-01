STOCKBRIDGE — A prayer breakfast, softball games, a worship service, a luncheon, a movie on the green or a Woman’s Day Program chat about domestic violence — these are among a series of events that Stockbridge residents can choose from as part of an effort to connect the local police department with the community.

Faith and Blue.jpeg

Stockbridge Police Department Faith and Blue poster

The Stockbridge Police Department, in partnership with several faith-based organizations, will unite to honor the national program — aimed at facilitating safer, stronger and more unified communities by connecting law enforcement professionals, residents and businesses through local faith-based and community organizations.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.