STOCKBRIDGE — A prayer breakfast, softball games, a worship service, a luncheon, a movie on the green or a Woman’s Day Program chat about domestic violence — these are among a series of events that Stockbridge residents can choose from as part of an effort to connect the local police department with the community.
The Stockbridge Police Department, in partnership with several faith-based organizations, will unite to honor the national program — aimed at facilitating safer, stronger and more unified communities by connecting law enforcement professionals, residents and businesses through local faith-based and community organizations.
Faith and Blue is a national event scheduled from Friday, Oct. 7 to Monday, Oct. 10, that offers a variety of events to educate and connect members of the community with staff from the local police force.
The four-day initiative features a Rise in Blue breakfast event that will include a presentation of police equipment and discussions with Georgia State Patrol at Red Oak United Methodist Church at 3894 Walt Stevens Road. A series of events will also take place at North Henry Baptist, Redeemer’s House, Light of the World Christian Ministries, Global Impact Christian Ministry, Stockbridge Presbyterian and New Hope Christian Ministries over the course of the four days.
It will be the first national Faith and Blue event for the Stockbridge Police Department. It is an endeavor that Capt. Karen Anderson with Stockbridge Police Department feels would build trust and understanding between the faith based community and members of the new police department.
“We would come together to find out more and more about one another and to find better ways to work together to problem solve and dispel any rumors of law enforcement, and get to meet their new department,” Anderson said Monday.
For more information about the national event or to find out what event is scheduled in your area visit: https://faithandblue.org.
