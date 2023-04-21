STOCKBRIDGE — A group of Stockbridge residents has been taking advantage of a community emergency response program under the Federal Emergency Management Agency.
It was a happy day for Thomas Smith to see a group of Stockbridge residents graduate and become the first members of the Stockbridge Community Engagement Response Team earlier this year.
Smith, a Stockbridge resident and active contributor to public service in the community, acts as the team lead organizer for the Stockbridge Response Team. The team, currently made up of 20 Stockbridge residents, serves under the umbrella of the Henry County Community Emergency Response Team to provide disaster relief to those in need.
“I think it is going to really open the door to get people more involved in the Stockbridge community, and this is a perfect vehicle to do that,” Smith said.
During the 20-hour course, which takes up to eight weeks to complete, residents learn fire safety and how to conduct medical operations during a natural disaster. Residents who complete the program move on to either complete the full course with the Henry County team, or pass their knowledge on to others within their neighborhoods.
“It is a multiple purpose to educate about disaster preparedness and emergency aid,” Smith said. “The ongoing education gives those that have been trained an opportunity to continue to use their skills and pass it along to others so that they can be aware on how to keep their family safe.”
The group is also the secondary point of contact working as an extra pair of hands behind the scenes of city events, which draw larger crowds. The initiative is one that Police Chief Frank Trammer welcomes.
“They would be there to help with traffic, pass out water and help with first aid,” Smith said. “The objective is to eventually establish a chapter in McDonough, Locust Grove and Hampton.”
Training for the CERT program takes place every Monday night inside of the conference room for the Stockbridge Police Department located at 4545 North Henry Blvd. Robert Swanson, a state certified trainer for the CERT program for Henry County, spearheads the discussions for each course.
“We’re also hoping that these mini training sessions push most to take advantage of the full safety course (administered by the Henry County team),” Smith said.
Three additional members are expected to join the 20-man team by May 15.
