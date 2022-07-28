Stockbridge residents respond to new police force efforts

Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
The Stockbridge Police Department went live at midnight on July 1. The Stockbridge Police Department works out of City Hall and will keep the same business hours. Those hours are from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Residents can contact the department directly at 678-833-3334 or via email at pdinfo@cityofstockbridge-ga.gov.
STOCKBRIDGE — It wasn't too long ago when Thomas Loree reached out to the Stockbridge chief of police to discuss his concerns about transparency within the reestablished police department's communication systems.
"I asked him to open his dispatch channels to the public for monitoring," Loree said of the encounter. "Right now, everything — Fire, EMS, Police —public safety related is highly encrypted from public monitoring on scanners."
The police chief advised the 65-year-old Chief of Security and Law Enforcement for the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers for the Southeast U.S. that the situation was out of his control.
"The Chief advised me that the E911 chief controls that, and it is out of his hands," Loree said Tuesday.
The Stockbridge Police Department began its patrol of the city on July 1. The previous police department disbanded nearly 40 years ago due to corruption.
Loree, who has 45 years of public safety experience, felt the increase of police presence on July 1 is part of a bigger solution to thwart crime-related issues in the growing community.
"As Henry County experiences increasing crime, increased policing is only part of the solution," Loree said. "If criminals are not prosecuted and jailed, the police will eventually stop making arrests leading to not only an increase in crime, but a waste of taxpayer money on a police force with little motivation or incentive to make arrests. "
Since its July 1 launch the local police department has reported one reckless conduct incident, one armed robbery, two aggravated assaults, two missing juvenile cases — with both victims being recovered safely, three hit and run incidents, four motor vehicle thefts, four damage to property cases, six forgery and fraud instances — which includes credit card fraud, eight entering auto incidents, eight burglaries, 20 thefts, and 22 shoplifting cases.
The department also recovered five stolen vehicles within the city borders. These included the return of a vehicle that was stolen from Atlanta and a July 3 armed robbery attempt.
But Loree says he would have to wait a little longer to see whether the efforts are meaningful.
"Time will eventually tell if this was a worthy effort or just a feel-good maneuver to foster votes on behalf of the Stockbridge commissioners," Loree said.
In the southern part of Stockbridge, along Patrick Henry Parkway and Eagles Landing Parkway, Tara Blamton notices a stillness at her senior living community. Blamton, a 10-month resident, said things have been quiet for the past few weeks.
"I haven't seen them (officers with the Stockbridge Police Department) lately, but they've been very supportive in doing the drive throughs," the Executive Director for the Oaks at Eagles Landing said Tuesday.
Charlie Pake and his wife have been supporters of the Stockbridge Police Department since hearing about its potential reestablishment back in 2021.
And during the Back to School Kickoff that was hosted by the Stockbridge Youth Council last weekend the couple was delighted to have met with a female captain from the local police department. Pake said the exchange was friendly.
"We told her how pleased we were to finally see our own police department," he said. "All the police officers have excellent backgrounds as does the chief."
On Tuesday his hopes were for more friendly interactions with more of the 62 members that the department currently has on staff. The police force is made up of 52 full-time sworn officers, six full-time civilian employees and four part-time sworn officers.
"The city should hold a meet and greet so the officers know the citizens have their support," Pake said.
A National Night Out with the Stockbridge Police Department is scheduled for 5 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 2 at Clark Community Park. There will be arts and crafts for children, a static display of vehicles and opportunities for members of the public to speak with staff officers.
