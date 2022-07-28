 Skip to main content
Stockbridge residents respond to new police force efforts

  • Updated
The Stockbridge Police Department went live at midnight on July 1. The Stockbridge Police Department works out of City Hall and will keep the same business hours. Those hours are from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Residents can contact the department directly at 678-833-3334 or via email at pdinfo@cityofstockbridge-ga.gov.

STOCKBRIDGE — It wasn't too long ago when Thomas Loree reached out to the Stockbridge chief of police to discuss his concerns about transparency within the reestablished police department's communication systems. 

"I asked him to open his dispatch channels to the public for monitoring," Loree said of the encounter. "Right now, everything — Fire, EMS, Police —public safety related is highly encrypted from public monitoring on scanners."

Chief Frank Trammer with the Stockbridge Police Department (center) pictured outside of City Hall with members of the newly established police department's leadership. 
Members of the Stockbridge Police Department help collect and load school supplies for the Back to School Kickoff that was held on Saturday, July 23.

