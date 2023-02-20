A stop work order is placed at the 175 Candler Road site in McDonough where a warehouse was proposed to be built. The Stockbridge City Council issued the order on Feb. 14 following a meeting where residents complained of rezoning issues.
STOCKBRIDGE — There are times when Nelson Burdessia enjoyed the sense of peace surrounding his Colwell Lane community in McDonough. That tranquility soon disappeared after the construction of a warehouse began in the fall of 2022.
Burdessia was one of several residents present during the Stockbridge City Council meeting on Monday, Feb. 13 with a list of complaints about the construction of the new warehouse at 175 Candler Road in the Stockbridge city limits.
“When we moved down here 19 years ago looking for an orderly plan and an organized community, we liked the way that Henry County was doing that development,” he said. “We moved here to raise our kids to go to good schools and to have peace.”
The proposed site for the warehouse is in the center of a Candler Road residential area, just across from the Southern Grace Hospice in McDonough.
Many residents of the area say the project by ARCO Design, a construction company out of Cobb County, is a disruption to their lives. The site is detrimental to the upkeep of city roads and brings excess traffic to the two lanes along Jodeco Road, said Desiree Fox, a resident of the Ashford Court community in Stockbridge, a few miles from where Burdessia calls home.
“I can take a brick and throw it from my backyard and hit it,” Fox said.
“My grandfather lives here, and it is really eating him up because he has been there for 35 years and he is watching his property value go down,” she added. “Nobody wants to live by a warehouse. Do whatever it is you could do to rectify the situation.”
The City’s Planning and Zoning Department addressed the issue in a Thursday statement explaining that the city is working to review the process to ensure that the development was properly permitted. Construction of the warehouse began after changes were made to the city’s zoning code. In the meantime, the city has issued a stop work order for the project.
“The permits were granted under the original zoning, which allowed the warehouse,” said Councilman Elton Alexander.
After its executive session during the regularly scheduled meeting Monday, the City Council agreed to have the developers submit a new application under the new development code that passed in March 2022.
“The new code means substantially less development on the site and more rigorous standards,” Alexander said. “They will have to start over completely,” he added.
